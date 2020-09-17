Trier Capital Launches Passive Investing Fund for Multifamily Real Estate

Passive investing in multifamily real estate continues to grow in popularity. Interested investors simply supply capital, while the deal owner and property management oversee all day-to-day functions of the real estate. Investors gain access to real estate passive income with limited effort post-deal.

Miami, FL, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Multifamily real estate investment firm Trier Capital launches new passive investment fund for accredited investors. Accredited investors with $50,000 or more of capital can access a range of passive investing deals in southeast and select locations around the United States.

Passive investing in multifamily real estate continues to grow in popularity. Interested investors simply supply capital, while the deal owner and property management oversee all day-to-day functions of the real estate. Investors gain access to real estate passive income with limited effort post-deal.

“Passive real estate investing allows investors to buy into a property without any of the hassle of owning and operating the property,” says Erik Hatch CEO of Trier Capital. “This has a few distinct advantages: access to periodic cash flow and property appreciation, a limit to the overall downside investment risk, and a freedom from day-to-day property management.”

While the active income versus passive income debate continues among investors, Trier Capital believes passive investing is the key to creating long-term wealth. Investing in apartment buildings has never been easier with access to Trier Capital passive real estate investing opportunities.

Trier Capital specializes in apartments with a minimum of 100 units and a purchase price between $1 and $10 million. Ideal properties are Class B located in Class A markets and Class C+ located in Class B markets. Multifamily real estate properties are selected to maximize high-yield income streams. The average hold period is from three to five years.

For more information, visit www.trierinvestments.com/ or contact CEO Erik Hatch.

The funds described herein are open to “accredited investors” only, through an offering made in accordance with Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In purchasing securities through a 506(c) offering, we are obligated to verify any participating investor’s status as an “accredited investor” in accordance with Rule 501 of Regulation D. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. We do not make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained on this website and undertake no obligation to update the information. Past performance is not an indicator of any future results. All investments contain risk and may lose value. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of interest to purchase any securities or investment advisory services in any country or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law.

About Trier Capital

Trier Capital is a nationwide real estate investment firm with over $150 million in multifamily properties totaling over 1,200 unites. The firm holds properties in select sub-markets in four high-growth states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. Trier Capital specializes in class C to B multifamily properties in highly-developed cities. Minimum investment stands at $25,000 with an expected three to five year hold period.

Erik Hatch

(630) 229-2383

Erik M. Hatch

630-229-2383

www.trierinvestments.com

