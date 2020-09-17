SHOKi Launches Infused Spirit-Free Cocktails

Meet SHOKi, a premium beverage and lifestyle brand of spirit-free cocktail mixers and bar companions, powered by cannabis.

San Rafael, CA, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, SHOKi Beverages launches its first line-up of all-natural, cannabis-infused cocktails that provide balance, bold flavors, and a conscious alternative to alcohol. Available in four flavors - Pineapple+Ginger, Mint+Ginger+Garden Flowers/Herbs, Ruby Spice (Hibiscus + Ginger + Spices (Fall 2020) and Passion Fruit+Ginger (Fall 2020) - each bottle is precisely dosed with a nanoemulsion of 30mg of THC in a unique combination of fresh juices, botanicals and created with all-natural preservation methods. Thus, SHOKi brings a truly fast-acting consistent experience within 15 minutes and lasts a couple of hours.

SHOKi Beverages is a Black and woman-owned beverage and lifestyle brand that makes spirit-free cocktails. Co-founders Tiffany Yarde, Ryan Lim & George Yehouessi are Barbadian-American, Haitian-American and Ghanaian.

SHOKi chose Vertosa, an innovative hemp and cannabis technology company that customizes emulsion systems for infused products, as the supplier of its plant extracts.

The current US infused-beverage market is forecast to be $2.8 B by 2025 (MarketWatch 4/2020).

SHOKi is offering the answer to what consumers want: Low-dose beverages that stimulate the senses, a brand committed to education and whose founders honor their responsibility to uplift and protect community through inclusive commerce and unapologetic activism.

SHOKi was created to celebrate those joys of life and community. Best served chilled - or used as a mixer - "Our flavors hail from the rich Caribbean and African heritage of our upbringing. Good food, good drinks, and good cannabis brings people together,” says Tiffany Yarde, Co-Founder. “SHOKi is fun, indulgent, sexy, dramatic AF and crafted for the way you already unwind, unapologetically. Though cannabis is medicine first, we celebrate its natural pleasures.”

SHOKi is launching with High Tide Distribution, and is now working its way into stores and delivery platforms throughout the Bay Area. Find out more at tribeshoki.com.

About Tiffany Yarde

Tiffany Yarde is the CEO of SHOKi(TM), a premium beverage and lifestyle brand of spirit-free cocktail mixers and bar companions powered by cannabis. She is also the owner of Motovino, a wine education platform that was created based on a decade of experience designing operations strategies and marketing principles for global companies in the legal sector. Tiffany is also the author of the professional development book, "How to Wine With Your Boss" and holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting and Business with program honors in Economics from Fordham University, a master of science degree in Human Resources Management and a certification in communications both from New York University. She is a member of the Society of Wine Educators and holds a Level 2 w/distinction certification from the Wine, Spirits, and Education Trust (WSET). Tiffany is also a terpenes specialist with a level 1 certificate from the Trichome Institute.

About SHOKI

SHOKi is a vision born in Ghana in 2018, brought to life in Brooklyn, NY and manufactured in Northern California as an answer to those who want fun alternative cocktails that don’t compromise on taste or pleasure. Made with all-natural fruit juices, botanicals, and a nanoemulsion of 30mg of THC. SHOKi beverages are precisely dosed for an easy-to-control experience. SHOKi beverages are designed to excite the senses and complement the joys of responsible indulgence. SHOKi is “dramatic AF, earthy, unapologetic and perfectly grafted for the way you already unwind.” Sip or savor for a rapid onset of 15-minutes and an offset of two hours. SHOKi is committed to always using carefully selected, premium ingredients with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, ever. For a close look at SHOKi, please visit tribeshoki.com or high-five the brand on Instagram @tribeshoki, or Facebook.

