SmartWork Media Earns 8 Honors at 2020 TABPI Awards

One of America's most innovative business-to-business media publishers earned a large haul at a top international publishing competition, with all three of the group's titles winning honors in the awards' most prestigious category - best single issue.

Montclair, NJ, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SmartWork Media took home eight honors in the recently announced TABPI Awards, honoring the best in business journalism worldwide.

All three SmartWork Media publications were honored in the competition’s most prestigious category, best single issue - with INVISION coming in fifth place for its November-December 2019 issue, PETS+ 6th for its October 2019 issue and INSTORE 12th for its May 2019 issue.

“It’s extremely gratifying that every one of our publications placed so high in this competitive category,” says SmartWork Media publisher and CEO, Matthijs Braakman. “It’s a strong signal of how hard we work to provide our readers with compelling, consumer-quality print products.”

Group managing editor Chris Burslem also took home fourth place in category of Best Feature Article for his story, “The 19 Contrarian Rules of Business,” published in the October 2019 issue of PETS+.

INSTORE managing editor Eileen McClelland won an honorable mention for Best How-to Article for her September 2019 story, “41 Surefire Ways to Make Your Bridal Business Stand Out.”

In the digital field, PETS+ won an honorable mention for Best e-Newsletter.

SmartWork Media’s design staff was also honored, with design editor Victor Cantal winning a bronze award for his design of “21 Tips for Motivating Your Team” in the February issue of INVISION, and managing design editor Mar Jefferson Go earning an honorable mention for “Lab Work” in the February 2019 issue of PETS+.

With nine awards in 2020, SmartWork Media has now earned 157 awards for print and digital media - giving the group one of the highest ratios of awards per title in all of B2B publishing.

“We’re incredibly proud of our editorial teams and how, year after year, they continue to raise the bar for print and digital excellence in business–to-business media,” says David Squires, group editorial director.

