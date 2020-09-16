SmartWork Media Acquires ST Media Group International

Signs of The Times, BXP, Screen Printing, Big Picture, VMSD, IRDC and BXP Live will build out SmartWork Media's portfolio of B2B media brands.

Montclair, NJ, September 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SmartWork Media has acquired all B2B titles, events, and digital media products of ST Media Group International. The acquisition of titles is a strategic initiative to integrate the intellectual property of both organizations to create a more dynamic media company that is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of marketers in each respective industry.

“SmartWork Media has a stable of powerful award-winning B2B titles and is eager to build on this success. ST Media Group’s B2B titles are a seamless fit into SWM’s operations,” says Matthijs Braakman, CEO of SmartWork Media. “For more than 100 years, ST Media Group has positioned its B2B magazines, events and digital platforms as market leading products. SWM is proud to take ownership and build on the solid foundation of each brand. Our combined expertise will accelerate the transformation of all ST Media’s titles to leading-edge, dynamic and responsive multimedia content platforms to better serve the professional marketers in each unique industry.”

SmartWork Media’s portfolio of brands will expand from INSTORE, INVISION and PETS+ to include Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture, BXP and Screen Printing. Each brand is supported by multimedia platforms including print magazines, websites, newsletters, content marketing services, live and virtual events (EyeInnovate, PETS+ Summit, IRDC, BXP Live), and other professional marketing solutions.

