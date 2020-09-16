Kathy G. Scarbrough Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Birmingham, AL, September 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kathy G. Scarbrough of Birmingham, Alabama is being honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and success in the field of facilities management. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Kathy G. Scarbrough

Kathy G. Scarbrough is the managing principal of Mighty Muscle Facilities Management which is a full service facilities support and contractor management company. It offers a variety of services including pressure washing, painting, light construction, physical security, and information technology. The company is a woman-owned, service-disabled, minority owned small business. Kathy is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the company, marketing, hiring personnel, and customer satisfaction.

Ms. Scarbrough earned a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a M.B.A. in Finance/Accounting from Regis University in 2010. Previously, Kathy had a career in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corp Reserve, where she served as an information technology/intelligence petty officer and leading petty officer. Her dedication and service resulted in her receiving the Navy Achievement Award, and a promotion to E-6. After leaving the Navy, Kathy worked as a supervisor for the Transportation Security Administration in Birmingham, Alabama, and received TSO of the Year in 2011. She then opened and started several businesses.

Currently, Kathy networks with and provides support to other entrepreneurs through her radio show, "My Business Birmingham.” She has also launched a community initiative called Beyond Start-Up, which provides small business support to businesses beyond the startup phase. It is designed to help those businesses transition into government contracting and hiring and is expected to create 120 new jobs in Kathy’s community. She belongs to USBCC and Ureeka. In her spare time, Kathy enjoys yoga and swimming.

Kathy lives by the motto, “Opportunists seek for a chance. Entrepreneurs make new chances.”

For further information, please contact www.mightymusclesllc.net.

