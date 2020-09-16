Market Overview

Invention News: 13-Year Old Arizona Student is Granted a United States Patent

PR.com  
September 16, 2020
Brandon Lev, from Peoria, Arizona, has been granted a United States Patent for an invention he conceived when he was just 11 years old.

Peoria, AZ, September 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Lev, an elementary school student from Peoria, Arizona has been granted a United States Patent for an invention he conceived when he was only 11 years old.

In 2018, Brandon decided to spend his summer conceiving inventions. During one of those days he thought it would be a great improvement in the field of "skewers" and barbecues to create an electrically heated skewer that can cook food from the inside out while the food is also being cooked from the outside in so the food would be cooked fully and properly for safe consumption; "A Heated Skewer."

