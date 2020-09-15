Ann I. Jewell Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Shelby, NC, September 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ann I. Jewell of Shelby, North Carolina has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions for over 30 years in the field of clinical research.

About Ann I. Jewell

Ann Jewell is the president and CRA (clinical research associate) at Clinical Research Administrations Inc., a research firm providing management of clinical trials nationally and in Canada. With over 30 years experience, she is an experienced president with a demonstrated history of working in the research industry. Ms. Jewell is skilled in medical devices, vaccines, clinical data management, biotechnology, and regulatory requirements. She liaises with pharmaceutical companies and investigates pharmaceutical products, FDA vaccines and pharmaceutical devices. Ms. Jewell tests products to ensure vaccines are effective, including the Coronavirus vaccine.

Born October 4, 1958 in Shelby, North Carolina, Ann obtained a B.S. in Biology from the University of South Carolina-Columbia in 1979 and a B.S. in Medical Technology from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1981. As one of the first contractors in North Carolina in 1991, the industry has provided Ms. Jewell with opportunities to meet great people and be part of very successful teams to accelerate the growth of cutting edge medicine. She has worked with multiple pharma companies (large and small, CROs and Biotech). She has experience in multiple aspects of clinical trials and is experienced in multiple areas of monitoring. She began her career working as a QA manager with PPD. Ms. Jewell then served as a CRA with British Biotech, Constella Group, Lineberry Research, Hansen Consulting, Trio Clinical Research/Santarus and SRG Woolf Group.

In her spare time, Ann enjoys needlepoint and reading.

