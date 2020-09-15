Sugarmat Launches New Eight-Piece Collection in Celebration of National Yoga Month and in Support of BLM

New York, NY, September 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- September is National Yoga Month and luxury yoga brand, Sugarmat has announced the upcoming launch of its Sassy Collection in collaboration with American Illustrator, Kendra Dandy, of Bouffants and Broken Hearts, on September 15, 2020.

The eight-piece Sassy Collection is bold and exuberant, and is the first of its kind from Sugarmat boasting yoga mats, yoga wear, athletic accessories and masks adorned in Bouffants and Broken Hearts' signature prints.

The Sassy Collection was born out of Sugarmat's desire to work with more Black artists and to support minority creatives. When seeking an artist to collaborate with, Philadelphia-based illustrator Kendra Dandy's portfolio stood out for its funky florals, retro, witty motifs and abstract patterns, but also for its unapologetic celebration of Black culture and aesthetic. Kendra has designed for Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Bobbi Brown, Printed Village, Kate Spade and more, and was most recently featured on Beyonce's Black Parade Route. 40% of profits from the Sassy Collection will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement and their ongoing efforts to "end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever." The collection debuts during National Yoga Month, which is a national observance and awareness campaign held during the month of September to educate about the health benefits of yoga and to inspire a healthy lifestyle.

"We're so honored to have the opportunity to work with Kendra," says Sugarmat's founder, Heikal Gani. "She's an incredible talent, and her vision and aesthetic complements our sugary perspective beautifully. We're excited to introduce Kendra's artistry to our consumer, while supporting an organization that's truly doing the work to dismantle systemic racism. This collaboration is one of the many ways Sugarmat plans to use its brand and platform to truly advocate for and champion Black artists."

Previous Sugarmat artist collaborations and capsule collections include Julia Contacessi, Healing Heart Collection, Dana Mooney West Coast Collection, Rosie Harbottle, Dreams of Marrakesh Collection and the 2018 limited edition mat for the indie beauty exhibition created for and by women of color, Project Beauty Expo.

The Sassy Collection will be available for purchase on September 15, 2020 on www.sugarmat.com. For additional information, lookbook imagery, interview requests, etc., please contact the publicist.

About Sugarmat

Sugarmat is a Montréal, Canada-based, eco-friendly, luxury yoga mat company led by a group of sweet people working to add blissful style to your everyday physical activities.

Contact Information:

Osei Public Relations

Nikki Osei-Barrett

240-528-0915

Contact via Email

www.oseipr.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821216

Press Release Distributed by PR.com