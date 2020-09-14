Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Photographs Celebrities and Instagram Influencers

The trust between a photographer and their subject is extremely important for the creative process and the key to getting the best quality product. Christian maintains a positive working relationship with all of his clients and by doing so gets them to keep trying new things that without trust might not happen.

Las Vegas, NV, September 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Las Vegas portrait photographer Christian Purdie has been photographing celebrities for years and in the past few years, there has been an influx of Instagram influencers hiring Christian Purdie and his team to create content to help promote themselves online. When photographing celebrities, Christian has always kept the sessions private. He’s there to create artwork for that celebrity and their families and he brings the same privacy approach when photographing Instagram influencers. He leaves it up to them about whether or not they want to share the images from the session to social media or keep it for themselves to print and hang on the walls of their homes.

Celebrities and Influencers are their own brands and like to have control of how their brand is represented in the public space. It’s extremely important for any photographer to protect that privacy and not exploit the celebrity or influencer for personal gain. During any professional photography session, there are lots of outtakes or more importantly intimate moments between the photography and the subjects. No one wants these types of photographs in the public domain. The trust between a photographer and their subject is extremely important for the creative process and the key to getting the best quality product. Christian maintains a positive working relationship with all of his clients and by doing so gets them to keep trying new things that without trust might not happen.

Although Christian prefers his clients to print and hang their photographs on the wall, being a Las Vegas Instagram photographer has its benefits. Prints are the proper way to display a photograph. After all, the word photography comes from the Greek language meaning light drawing. It’s art and this type of art should be displayed on a wall, but when photographing influencers Christian’s art can reach hundreds of thousands of people in this digital age.

Contact Information:

Christian Purdie Photography

Christian Purdie

702-530-4384

Contact via Email

https://www.christianpurdie.com/las-vegas-portrait-photographer/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821136

Press Release Distributed by PR.com