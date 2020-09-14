Concert Season is Back - and Dominican Superstar DaniLeigh is Breaking Boundaries Through MADDCity.Live

Social media sensation DaniLeigh is teaming up with live-stream service

MADDCity.Live to take virtual concert experiences to new heights.

Marietta, GA, September 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With more than 500 million global music streams, over 3 million followers and a fiercely impressive catalog of hip-hop, R&B and pop hits, the Miami-born Dominican powerhouse DaniLeigh is back on stage - via virtual streaming service MADDCity.Live.

On September 21, DaniLeigh will be opening an exclusive VR concert live-streamed exclusively on MADDCity.Live from Atlanta. Available to watch both online and via the app (free to download on The App Store and Google Play), DaniLeigh is set to dazzle international audiences the minute she enters MADDCity.Live’s arena doors.

A chart-topping artist, DaniLeigh began her impressive entertainment career as a dancer before branching out into music. She’s since created hits including "Easy" ft. Chris Brown, "Levi High" ft. Da Baby, "Lil Bebe" ft. Lil Baby, and "No Limits." "Dominican Mami," her latest single from her upcoming new album, has exploded in Latin communities around the world. Catch the social media sensation’s first ever world premiere of the new single over on MADDCity.Live.

From music performances to major sports events, MADDCity.Live is building a whole new world of live entertainment and social experience. Now, they’re using their platform to celebrate "Latinos Unidos" (Latins United) - starting with DaniLeigh’s virtual opening set.

DaniLeigh’s performance is set to break all traditional live-streaming conventions. The world premiere will stream at 8PM EST from Atlanta’s CenterStage on September 21.

