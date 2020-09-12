The World's First Digital Wellness Certificate Program for Leaders and Practitioners Addressing the Social Media Dilemma

The Digital Wellness Institute's certification program has become the go-to resource for workplace and community leaders seeking skills to optimize productivity and self-care in the digital age. A partnership with the groundbreaking film The Social Dilemma, available on Netflix, promises to provide significant impact to those seeking Digital Wellness certification. The program addresses the challenges brought forth by the widespread transition to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco, CA, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Designed by 15 leading experts in the field, the Digital Wellness Institute certificate program equips organizational leaders, mental health practitioners and educators with a research-based mindset, methodologies, and tools to both embody and teach digital wellness.

Launched at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment for the first cohort of the certificate program sold out quickly. The unprecedented transition to remote work for so many people, globally, dramatically increased first hand exposure to the risks of excess engagement with technology without the right mindset and habits, and radically shifted public conversation about technology. Given that so many people are now working remotely and will be doing so indefinitely if not permanently, public discourse about the effects of technology has shifted from negating technology to exploring how individuals can most effectively manage their relationship with technology themselves.

The Digital Flourishing™ approach, upon which the Digital Wellness Institute’s curriculum is based, fortuitously equips learners with research-based tools and best practices, enabling them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms of overuse and addiction. For this reason, the certificate program continues to attract participants and inquiries from health professionals, journalists, business executives and entrepreneurs from multiple nations.

The Social Dilemma Panel: Experts Discuss the Pervasive Impact of Social Media on Mental Health

The challenges addressed in the certificate program are now regularly covered in the mainstream media. On September 9, the Social Dilemma became available, a compelling and thought-provoking new documentary exploring the potentially dangerous impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

On September 14, the Digital Wellness Institute will host a virtual, intergenerational panel -- featuring the Director of the documentary Jeff Orlowksi -- where thought leaders will share and discuss select clips from the film. Press are invited to attend with dedicated time blocked off to ask the experts questions, live. The panelists include Nina Hersher (CEO of the Digital Wellness Collective and co-founder of the Digital Wellness Institute), David Jay (Head of Mobilization with the Center for Humane Technology), Jean Rogers (Director of the Children’s Screen time Action Network), Aliza Kopans (Digital Wellness Youth Activist in LookUp.Live's Teen Leadership Council), and Renee Cummings (Criminologist specialized in artificial intelligence).

To join the discussion, registration is free via the following Eventbrite page:

www.eventbrite.com/e/the-social-dilemma-digital-flourishingtm-dialogue-tickets-119946624583

Certificate Program Details

Beginning on October 5, the 10-week certificate program will cover the following topics and more in the context of digital wellness: physical health; mental health; relationships; communication; productivity; digital citizenship; quantified self; and environment. Due to the success of the first cohort of the certification program enrollment in the forthcoming cohort is almost full. For more information, visit the Institute’s website: www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com

About the Digital Wellness Institute

The Digital Wellness Institute strives to be a catalyst for transformational change in the understanding and implementation of digital wellness practices, offering certificate programs and other educational resources to equip learners with the terminology, models and tools for creating sustainable, positive change with the use of technology.

