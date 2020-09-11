Relieving Chronic Pain: An Online Fundraiser for Pathways Healing Center

Pathways, a non-profit healing center, has announced a special program and fundraiser. The focus of the event is to provide support for people who are suffering from chronic pain. With the need to physically distance and to protect the health and safety of their community, Pathways will be holding the fundraiser online via Zoom.

Minneapolis, MN, September 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In the 2-hour workshop, Pathway’s provider and owner of Courses for LIFE Valerie Lis will go through the two-step Simplified EFT Tapping™ process. By the end of the two-hour session, participants may experience a reduction or end to their pain. They will also learn how to apply this self-tool on their own to eliminate any future bouts. This process can be shared with others. It can also be used for minor discomforts such as headaches and acid indigestion. The $15 event fee includes the 300+ paged e-book, "Simplified EFT Tapping™: How to Get Exceptional Results Every Time You Tap." The fundraiser will be held Tuesday, September 15, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Zoom. Event Fee $15. To learn more and Register.

Contact Information:

Pathways Healing Center

Erica Nelson

612-822-9061

Contact via Email

https://pathwaysminneapolis.org/

Valerie Lis, 763-315-0086

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821036

Press Release Distributed by PR.com