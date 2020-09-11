BDA Advises PAG on the Sale of Young Toys to MiraeN Group

New York, NY, September 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, PAG Asia Capital (“PAG”), has sold Young Toys to a consortium led by MiraeN Group. MiraeN is a prominent Korean book publisher with more than US$1bn assets.

Young Toys is the leading children’s toy company in Korea, focused on developing and licensing animated characters and branded content. Young Toys offers a portfolio of popular brands, including Tobot, Secret Jouju, and Kongsuni, based on attractive, market-proven, proprietary IP and sourcing from global brand partners. Young Toys has penetrated 50 overseas countries on the back of strong internal capabilities in content development, toy design, quality control, IP protection and licensing.

BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to PAG on the transaction.

Euan Rellie, Senior Managing Director and Co-founder of BDA Partners, commented, “We’re proud to have worked for PAG to help consummate this transaction, and to have secured the ideal partner. Young Toys is a clear leader in toys in Korea. We’re confident that the business will continue to flourish under MiraeN ownership. BDA is building a tremendous record in consumer & retail. This transaction represents a good outcome for all parties.”

Howard Lee, Managing Director and Head of Seoul at BDA Partners, commented, “We’re proud to have advised PAG on its successful exit from Young Toys. This transaction is the first Korean transaction to have been revived after being put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic in Korea. It’s a good example of BDA working seamlessly for global private equity funds to identify and sell businesses to the best strategic investors, even when markets are difficult. We’re pleased to have helped achieve a highly positive outcome for our client.”

Deal Team

Euan Rellie, Senior Managing Director, New York

Howard Lee, Managing Director, Seoul

Brian Lee, Vice President, Seoul

About PAG

With US$40 billion in assets under management, PAG is one of the world’s largest Asia-focused private investment firms. PAG delivers value by investing in market leaders and helping them maximize their potential. The firm invests in private equity, real estate and absolute return strategies, with a team of more than 200 investment professionals in 9 key offices in Asia and around the world. PAG manages its capital on behalf of more than 150 leading institutional investors from Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. www.pag.com

About Young Toys

Founded in 1980, Young Toys is the leading children’s toy company in Korea, focused on developing and licensing animated characters and branded content. Young Toys offers a portfolio of popular brands, including Tobot, Secret Jouju, and Kongsuni, based on attractive, market-proven, proprietary IP and sourcing from global brand partners. Young Toys has penetrated 50 overseas countries on the back of strong internal capabilities in content development, toy design, quality control, IP protection and licensing. www.youngtoys.com

About MiraeN Group

MiraeN Group was founded in 1948 as a textbook publisher in Korea and, since then, it has expanded its publishing business portfolio to reference books and educational comic books. MiraeN also set up an energy business in 2003, which now operates through three subsidiaries: MiraeN SeohaeEnergy, Incheon Energy, and Jeonbuk City Gas. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2019, MiraeN Group generated sales of US$600m and operating income of US$72m. www.mirae-n.com

About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.

BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. www.bdapartners.com

