Sale of Your Extended Attic Storage, 5 Property Portfolio, Located in AL and TN

Hilton Head Island, SC, September 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Your Extended Attic Storage, located in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, has been sold to Highline Storage Partners. Michael Morrison acted as Lead Broker for Midcoast Properties, Inc. He represented the Seller and worked with the Buyer to facilitate the transaction.

This portfolio, consisting of 5 self storage facilities, has 1976 traditional and climate units, 292,975 +/- rentable square feet, on over 20 acres. Two of the facilities are new, with one opening in 2018 (Meridianville, AL) and another opening in 2019 (Tullahoma, TN). The facilities are fenced and gated with keypad code access, security cameras, wide drive aisles, and 24 hour access. The properties are approximately 50 drive miles from the northern-most facility to the southern-most facility. The Alabama facilities are less than 20 miles from Huntsville, AL and they are all under 100 miles from Nashville, TN.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry. Brokerage services are available in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The firm's focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.

For additional information contact Michael Morrison (803) 600-0602, michael@midcoastproperties.com, or Dale Eisenman, CCIM (843) 342-7650, dale@midcoastproperties.com.

