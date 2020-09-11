Matthew Marshall DMD MD Joins Marshall Surgery Center as Oral Surgeon

The University of Kentucky trained oral surgeon to perform full mouth reconstruction implants and extractions.

Akron, OH, September 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Oral Surgeon, Matthew T. Marshall DMD, MD has joined the Marshall Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery Center. He is the son of oral surgeon Dr. Edward Marshall, who started the practice more than 30 years ago. His addition enables them to provide oral and maxillofacial surgery services including wisdom tooth extractions, dental implants and full mouth reconstructions to a greater number of patients in their Fairlawn, Ohio office.

Dr. Matt was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. He is a dedicated and highly trained dual degree oral and maxillofacial surgeon who is proud to serve his hometown and surrounding communities. After Graduating from Walsh Jesuit High School, he completed his undergraduate degree at Boston College. From there he was awarded his dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was accepted into a selective and rigorous six-year Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery training program at the University of Kentucky, during which he completed his surgical and medical training and earned a MD diploma.

Dr. Matt focuses on wisdom tooth extraction, general tooth extraction, dental implant placement, full mouth reconstructions, advanced bone grafting, corrective jaw surgery as well as cosmetic services including BOTOX® and dermal fillers. He has extensive IV sedation and general anesthesia training allowing him to make his patients feel relaxed and safe. By providing state-of-the-art and comprehensive care, he strives not only to help patients live healthier, more comfortable lives, but happier ones, too.

“I’m honored to join the Marshall Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery Center team,” says Dr. Marshall. “It’s a privilege to join my father in practice and continue an over 30-year tradition of providing exceptional oral surgery care to the Northeast Ohio community. After spending the last 6 years acquiring extensive oral and maxillofacial surgery training in Lexington, my family and I are thrilled to provide care in the community and specialty that we love.”

Patients needing wisdom tooth extractions, dental implants or other services of an oral surgeon can reserve a consultation with Dr. Matt Marshall by calling 330-670-0050 or visit marshallsurgerycenter.com.

About the Practice

Marshall Surgery Center offers oral and maxillofacial surgical care at their office in Fairlawn, Ohio. Renowned oral surgeon Dr. Edward Marshall received his dental degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery in Charleston, S.C. Dr. Marshall is on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic/Akron General Hospital. The entire team at Marshall Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery Center is devoted to providing genuine care for their patients’ health and comfort. To learn more about these oral surgeons visit dredwardmarshall.com or call 330-670-0050 to schedule a consultation.

