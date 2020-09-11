Faithflows Inc., a US-Based Christian Non-Profit Organization, Celebrates Success of COVID-19 Relief Mission and Outreach Program in Africa

Faithflows Inc., a Christian non-profit organization based in the United States, announced the successful completion of their much anticipated COVID-19 relief outreach mission in Africa. The mission, termed the PPE Drive, happened during the last weekend of August in five cities in Nigeria and Ghana. Faithflows community members in Abuja, Lagos, Cross River, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana presented Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), provisions and cash donations to seven care facilities.

Faithflows community members in Abuja, Lagos, Cross River, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana presented Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), provisions and cash donations to seven care facilities including:

*Three Hospitals

- 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana

- Ijanikin Health Care Center in Lagos, Nigeria

- Primary Health Care Facility in the Cross River, Nigeria

*A Refugee Camp in Abuja, Nigeria

*A Center for the Aged in Lagos, Nigeria

*Two Orphanages

- Infact Jesus Orphanage in Calabar, Nigeria

- Rev Azumah Orphanage caring for children with HIV in Accra, Ghana

The recipients of aforementioned donations expressed much gratitude to Faithflows and its donors after sharing how the Coronavirus outbreak had greatly impacted their operations.

When asked about the success of the outreach mission, Irene Nyarko, the Founder and CEO of Faithflows.org stated: “I thank God for the opportunity to share the love of Christ in action. The underprivileged have borne the brunt of this pandemic and I give glory to God for Christians who united on the faithflows.org platform to make this happen.” She went on further to say, “With this success, the organization is energized to engage in fundraising activities to serve more communities in Africa. We have a great offering and we are adapting to all the changes in the world in order to serve Christendom and mankind at large.”

Faithflows aims to conduct these outreach missions regularly throughout the African continent.

About Faithflows

Founded on January 1, 2020, Faithflows.org is a platform that connects a global community of Christians and facilitates fellowshipping, praying, learning and teaching of new skills, and organizing impactful humanitarian missions. The organization is also a publisher of multimedia faith content distributed to millions of Christians via social media. The principal belief of faithflows is that the best way to share Christ is to show love.

