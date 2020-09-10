Award Winning Multi-Instrumentalist Ricky Persaud, Jr. Wins at The Josie Music Awards

Ricky Persaud, Jr. won Artist of the Year in Pop/Contemporary.

Newark, NJ, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mystiqson Records & Publishing, LLC is pleased to announce that Ricky Persaud, Jr. won Artist Of The Year in Pop/Contemporary at the 2020 Josie Music Awards held on September 5, 2020 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Gorge, TN. Ricky also won Artist Of The Year in Pop/Contemporary in 2019.

The event, now in its 6th year, is the largest awards show for independent artists. This year, over 30,000 submissions were received by the Josie Music Awards.

Ricky’s many accolades include a full four-year scholarship to the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston, a 2016 Governor's Award for Excellence in Music, 2017 Gold Medal/NAACP Act So State Competition, 2018 Nomination for Rising Star Award/Nashville Universe, a 2018, 2019 & 2020 Global Music Award, 2020 Best Male Pop Artist/Indie Music Channel, 2020 Semi Finalist in the Music City Song Star Competition and he is nominated for a 2020 Hollywood Music In Media Award. He is a NARAS voting member, and has worked with Christian McBride. He was a guitarist and singer in the Cissy Houston’s much-admired regional choir. Ricky also had the opportunity to work with Savion Glover, who took in Ricky and his clear talent and drive, through the New Jersey Performing Arts Center program where he was a George Wein Scholar, comprised of only the most gifted young musicians from New Jersey.

Ricky’s latest album M.Y.O.B. was released in May 2020. Congratulations to Ricky, his management, Persaud Entertainment, LLC and his record label, Mystiqson Records & Publishing, LLC.

Music Video

The Apocalypse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecNFFMJe3tM

I’m Done

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps3SX2on-hI

Who I Am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSqHXim-rsI

Equality

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cezvj2Fp_2E

Keeping It Real

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRqIaAhtK4M

Webpage: http://www.rickypersaudjr1.com

Contact Information:

Mystiqson Records & Publishing, LLC

Valerie Persaud

201-852-3011

Contact via Email

Mystiqsonrecords.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820908

Press Release Distributed by PR.com