Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Award Winning Multi-Instrumentalist Ricky Persaud, Jr. Wins at The Josie Music Awards

PR.com  
September 10, 2020 1:34pm   Comments
Share:

Ricky Persaud, Jr. won Artist of the Year in Pop/Contemporary.

Newark, NJ, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mystiqson Records & Publishing, LLC is pleased to announce that Ricky Persaud, Jr. won Artist Of The Year in Pop/Contemporary at the 2020 Josie Music Awards held on September 5, 2020 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Gorge, TN. Ricky also won Artist Of The Year in Pop/Contemporary in 2019.

The event, now in its 6th year, is the largest awards show for independent artists. This year, over 30,000 submissions were received by the Josie Music Awards.

Ricky’s many accolades include a full four-year scholarship to the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston, a 2016 Governor's Award for Excellence in Music, 2017 Gold Medal/NAACP Act So State Competition, 2018 Nomination for Rising Star Award/Nashville Universe, a 2018, 2019 & 2020 Global Music Award, 2020 Best Male Pop Artist/Indie Music Channel, 2020 Semi Finalist in the Music City Song Star Competition and he is nominated for a 2020 Hollywood Music In Media Award. He is a NARAS voting member, and has worked with Christian McBride. He was a guitarist and singer in the Cissy Houston’s much-admired regional choir. Ricky also had the opportunity to work with Savion Glover, who took in Ricky and his clear talent and drive, through the New Jersey Performing Arts Center program where he was a George Wein Scholar, comprised of only the most gifted young musicians from New Jersey.

Ricky’s latest album M.Y.O.B. was released in May 2020. Congratulations to Ricky, his management, Persaud Entertainment, LLC and his record label, Mystiqson Records & Publishing, LLC.

Music Video
The Apocalypse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecNFFMJe3tM

I’m Done
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps3SX2on-hI

Who I Am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSqHXim-rsI

Equality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cezvj2Fp_2E

Keeping It Real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRqIaAhtK4M

Webpage: http://www.rickypersaudjr1.com

Contact Information:
Mystiqson Records & Publishing, LLC
Valerie Persaud
201-852-3011
Contact via Email
Mystiqsonrecords.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820908

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com