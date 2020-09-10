Elaine Mokwunye Runs for Lauderdale County Commission District 2

Elaine Mokwunye is running for a seat on the Lauderdale County Commission (District 2) in Alabama. She intends to be active, available and accountable to the Lauderdale County community. Elect Elaine Mokwunye for Lauderdale County Commissioner (District 2). Vote November 3, 2020.

Florence, AL, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Mokwunye is running to be a strong voice on the Lauderdale County Commission (District 2). For more than 40 years, Elaine has lived, taught and raised her children in the Shoals. She and her family enjoy living in Florence and participating in Lauderdale County activities.

Elaine works as a Parent Engagement Liaison Educator for Sheffield City Schools. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and an Education Specialist Degree from the University of North Alabama. Elaine has several years of experience teaching and administrating both in the Shoals area and in foreign countries.

Elaine is happily married to her wonderful husband Uzo Mokwunye of fifty (50) years and they are blessed with four (4) children and six (6) grandchildren.

In 2020, Elaine has said that "it’s time for new ideas and new approaches, the future is now."

"Commissioners must be available and accountable to the neighbors that they serve and County Commission meetings should be broadcast live," says Elaine. Many Lauderdale County citizens want to be engaged, but cannot attend physical meetings. Some do not have social media accounts or internet access. Elaine's campaign is all about public engagement, education and transparency.

Elaine says that she, “will engage and educate citizens of Lauderdale County and make local government leadership accountable.” Although COVID-19 has exposed many vulnerabilities in Lauderdale County, Elaine believes that, “we can rise above this crisis if we all work together.”

"In Lauderdale County, people are living so substantially different, some believe that there are two Lauderdale counties. I believe that there must be more investment in the technological infrastructure of Lauderdale County. Too many children are being left behind. Many with no computers or internet access at home; this is unacceptable," says Elaine.

Elaine intends to implement new approaches for small business and micro business with incentives from the Lauderdale County Commission. She believes that this will help generational and blue-collar businesses do more than survive. "We must help them thrive," says Elaine. She believes that the power of the Commission should be used to empower and create business opportunities across all sectors.

When elected, Elaine says she will “be that voice for local, micro, hi-tech, and agri-business, and will be responsive every day to the diverse calls and concerns of the Lauderdale County citizenry”. Elaine will harness the resources and experiences of our elderly and combine them with the energy and drive of our young people in order to develop and maintain “new economic engines” for Lauderdale County.

On November 3, elect Elaine Mokwunye for the Lauderdale County Commission (District 2).

