Susan Y. Jones Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Detroit, MI, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Susan Y. Jones of Detroit, Michigan has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they most never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Susan Y. Jones

Susan Jones is the CEO and publisher of Impact Detroit Magazine LLC and Impact Atlanta Fashion and Beauty International Magazine. She oversees the marketing and publishing and is responsible for layout and production. Ms. Jones is dedicated to promoting businesses small and large, while also creating positive stories about people and families in the Greater Detroit area, Atlanta area and around the world. Ms. Jones’ publication, Impact Detroit Magazine LLC, provides informational and inspirational articles featuring distinctive individuals, businesses, sports, education, health, and other perspectives. The Atlanta Fashion and Beauty Magazine focuses on the latest trends. Both magazines are designed to engage readers in mutual causes and common interests on a global public platform. The publications provide a downloadable app on any smartphone and offer both a digital issue and a print issue upon request.

Susan believes that faith without works is dead, and we must work while it’s day. She leads by example as she has a plethora of volunteer services to her credit. In support of The Covenant House in Detroit, Susan fundraised and slept-outside in 18 degree weather to bring awareness to homeless children. This cause was featured on FOX 2 News. In 2014, during the Obama administration, Susan was one of 60 people around the country invited by the White House Business Council and Business Forward for a briefing at the White House to discuss strengthening the economic competitiveness of America’s small business. She took this opportunity to advise senior White House and administration officials on how federal policy affects businesses and home markets.

Ph.D. Lisa Wicker, founder of Careers Mastered honored Susan Jones and awarded her a Leadership in Action Award from Careers Mastered Class of 2016 on March 14, 2016; a class photo hangs in the Michigan State Capital. She was also recently celebrated as a “Woman in History” on March 20th by Ms. Bliss Cureton, owner of Green Bliss.

Ms. Jones has several published works including Natural Cures, Home Remedies Your Grandma Used, Impact Detroit International Magazine and Impact Atlanta Fashion & Beauty International Magazine. Susan is also the founder of Impact Awareness 501c3 where her futures goals are to educate children around the world and lead them to entrepreneurship.

Born October 12, 1961, Susan attended LeMoyne-Owen College, Mid South School of Cosmetology, the Professional School of Real Estate and the Spec Howard School of Broadcast Arts. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, cooking, travel and writing.

For further information, please contact https://impactdetroitintl.com and https://impactatlantamagazine.com.

"I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do." - Leonardo da Vinci

