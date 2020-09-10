Mary Susan McDevitt, RN, BSN Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Sarasota, FL, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mary Susan McDevitt, RN, BSN of Sarasota, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions for over 40 years in the fields of healthcare, oncology nursing, grant writing and geriatric care.

About Mary Susan McDevitt, RN, BSN

Mary Susan McDevitt is a Registered Nurse for the DOEA Long Term Care Ombudsman Program which is a volunteer-based advocacy organization seeking to improve long-term care facility residents' quality of life and care in Florida. Ms. McDevitt has over 40 years experience. She specializes in oncology nursing and grant writing. Mary Susan McDevitt also provides legal nurse consulting services for attorneys.

Born June 13, 1944 in Coshocton, Ohio, Mary Susan obtained her RN and BSN designations. She is a volunteer for the Florida Ombudsman Program and Commander in Chief for the Medical Reserve Corps. In her spare time, she enjoys travel and reading.

For further information, please contact https://ltcombudsman.org.

