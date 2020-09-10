Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mary Susan McDevitt, RN, BSN Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

PR.com  
September 10, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Sarasota, FL, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mary Susan McDevitt, RN, BSN of Sarasota, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions for over 40 years in the fields of healthcare, oncology nursing, grant writing and geriatric care.

About Mary Susan McDevitt, RN, BSN
Mary Susan McDevitt is a Registered Nurse for the DOEA Long Term Care Ombudsman Program which is a volunteer-based advocacy organization seeking to improve long-term care facility residents' quality of life and care in Florida. Ms. McDevitt has over 40 years experience. She specializes in oncology nursing and grant writing. Mary Susan McDevitt also provides legal nurse consulting services for attorneys.

Born June 13, 1944 in Coshocton, Ohio, Mary Susan obtained her RN and BSN designations. She is a volunteer for the Florida Ombudsman Program and Commander in Chief for the Medical Reserve Corps. In her spare time, she enjoys travel and reading.

For further information, please contact https://ltcombudsman.org.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:
Strathmore Worldwide
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
Contact via Email
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/819459

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com