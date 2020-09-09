Kristi R. Givens Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

New Orleans, LA, September 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kristi R. Givens of New Orleans, Louisiana is being honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and success in the field of childcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Kristi R. Givens

Kristi R. Givens is the owner of Kids of Excellence Inc./Kids of Excellence Learning Center. The leadership academy and nonprofit learning center provide educational services to children from six weeks to five years of age. Through specialized curriculum, a safe and comfortable atmosphere, excellent teachers, and a passion for the success of their children, they provide a high quality and joyful environment for a diverse array of families throughout the Greater New Orleans area. The center has a 4 star rating by Quality Rated System administered by the Louisiana Department of Education and is nationally accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Ms. Givens has been in the industry for 20 years. As the executive director, she is responsible for overseeing the operations, management, staff, liaising with family and parents, and ensuring the curriculum is followed in accordance with state educational laws.

Kristi earned a M.A. from the University of New Orleans in 2007. As a mother with a hectic work schedule, Kristi faced challenges finding affordable childcare. She wanted to spend time with her family, and she wanted that for other mothers too. She has always had a passion for children and helping others, so it was a natural progression to open the center in 1999. In her spare time, Kristi enjoys spending time with her family and travel.

For further information, please contact www.kidsofexcellence.com.

