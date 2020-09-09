New York Health Welcomes Internist, Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD

Specialist in Preventative Healthcare and Weight Loss

North Massapequa, NY, September 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that internist, Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD has joined the multidisciplinary team of physicians. Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD specializes in preventative healthcare and weight loss. She will be practicing at 1061 North Broadway, 2nd Floor, North Massapequa, NY 11758.

Although Dr. Panagiotou is trained in Internal Medicine, which highlights controlling disease with medicine, “It is so much more rewarding to be able to prevent actual disease,” she said. “Obesity is linked to so many chronic illnesses, from diabetes to heart disease to cancer. By stopping the issue at the source, through weight loss, proper health screenings, and education on living one’s healthiest life, I can empower my patients and help them avoid so many deadly conditions.”

Dr. Panagiotou will work alongside family practice physician, Michael J. DiGiovanna D.O., CPI. “I truly believe that my philosophy towards treating patients parallels his,” she said. “He takes true ownership of his patients, which is a commodity in this era. I hope to bring a young mindset to medicine and inspire the patients in the office to become the best version of themselves and feel satisfied with their state of health and level of care.”

Growing up in a family full of doctors, Pollytia I. Panagiotou, MD saw the beauty behind the many different areas of medicine and the rewards of helping people become healthy and live a better life. “I always knew my heart was in medicine,” she explained. Dr. Panagiotou tends to a wide range of patient concerns, including hypertension, diabetes, asthma, weight loss, and anorexia.

She pursued her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. Prior, she attended Montclair State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Dr. Panagiotou completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at Atlantic Health System, Overlook Medical Center in New Jersey. Her psychology background has helped her understand her patient’s behaviors on a deeper level, helping them to live a healthier life.

Excited about joining NY Health and working with Dr. DiGiovanna, Dr. Panagiotou believes that nobody understands the needs of the patient more than their own doctor and with the ever-changing landscape of medicine, it is important to be part of a fast-moving and quickly growing organization.

Dr. Panagiotou is fluent in English and Greek.

