Puppy Walk, Virtual Pet Step Counter for Apple Watch

Puppy Walk is the first combination game and health app built by Red Sprite Studios, and features a cute animated puppy who motivates the use to walk every day. Every step taken is a step closer to earning rewards and special treats for the adorable virtual puppy.

“There’s something comforting about having a cute virtual puppy that you care for and in turn motivates you to stay active,” said lead designer John Passfield.

Unlike other virtual pets, the puppy in Puppy Walk will never die. However, they may temporarily run away if neglected.

“If your puppy does run away due to a lack of feeding or care, then a quick walk will bring them back,” said artist Pete Mullins, “which is a wonderful way to keep you engaged without being punishing.”

Red Sprite Studios has worked hard to make Puppy Walk parent friendly. The game has a one off purchase of USD $1.99 and contains no ads, no In-App-Purchases and no subscriptions.

Featuring dozens of bowls, mats and puppy treats, there is something new every day to unlock for this adorable puppy.

App Store URL: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1519566267

Features

* Interact with your puppy by patting, scratching and feeding them treats

* Name your puppy

* Set your step target from 1,000 to 10,000 steps and earn rewards when you reach your goal

* Unlock treats, new dog bowls and puppy mats

* Your puppy will never grow old or die, so rest easy if you miss a day walking

* Earn ribbons for achieving special awards for caring for your puppy and walking

* Check in every day to earn doggy treats to make your puppy happy

* Perfect for all ages

* Parent friendly - Puppy Walk is subscription, in-app purchase and ad free

* For Apple Watch and iPhone

Assets

Screenshot, Logos in Press Kit available here:

http://www.redspritestudios.com/PuppyWalk_PressReleaseKit.zip

About Red Sprite Studios

Red Sprite Studios is run by John Passfield, a veteran games developer who founded Krome Studios and helped create a number of PC and console games including Halloween Harry, Flight of the Amazon Queen, and TY the Tasmanian Tiger. Puppy Walk is a collaboration between John, designer and programmer, and Pete Mullins, artist and animator.

