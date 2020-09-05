Grief Coach Dora Carpenter Offers Advice on What Not to Say to a Grieving Employee

Professional Grief Coach Dora Carpenter reveals how the workplace must support an employee who is grieving.

Washington, DC, September 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dora Carpenter, Founder and Program Director, Institute of Professional Grief Coaching (IOPGC), is offering valuable advice on what not to say to an employee who is grieving. Dora and her team of grief coaches, are helping organizations manage workplace grief in a professional manner with her unique non-therapeutic approach to the problem.

“IOPGC has helped many individuals navigate the wilderness of grief and journey to a fulfilled life of meaning and purpose,” says Dora Carpenter. “We are now helping organizations deal with the problem of pandemic grief at work with this approach. It is important for organizations to support a compassionate and grief-informed workplace culture.”

Many employees, regardless of whether they work at an office, on-site, or home are likely to grieve losses of many types because of the pandemic. IOPGC’s "From Grief to Gratitude Workplace Grief Workshops" aim to coach organizations on how to respectfully honor employee grief and communicate support in a compassionate and grief-friendly manner. Simply knowing what to say and what not to say to a grieving employee can have far-reaching benefits to the organization.

The insightful workplace grief workshop covers three topics. These are:

- Understanding the unspoken impact of grief in the workplace

- Providing support for grieving employees and balancing productivity

- Implementing a compassionate and grief-informed workplace culture

Organizations will gain greater awareness, knowledge, and skills to navigate the adverse impact of grief at work on everyone in the workplace. The workshop helps ensure a compassionate and grief-informed workplace culture that can help employees, coworkers, managers, and teams in coping with grief.

Dora says that grief caused by the death of an employee or family member can have major adverse consequences to an organization. It can affect critical areas of business such as productivity, revenue, safety, and turnover. It can also increase absenteeism and create morale issues in the workforce.

IOPGC, through its workshops, webinars, and grief coaching, offers services that are of great value for organizations battling bereavement issues. These services provide guidance on how to create a compassionate workplace culture and boost the morale of the employees. This goes a long way in ensuring loyalty, productivity, and employee retention.

The authorized workplace grief coaches are certified by the Institute of Professional Grief Coaching. Organizations can avail of virtual and in-house workshops as well as on-demand webinars, thus eliminating the need for travel or time away from the office for an extended period. The workshop can be scheduled to be timed with staff meetings, sales meetings, lunch-and-learns, and others.

For more information on IOPGC or to schedule a workshop for your organization, visit https://fromgrieftogratitude.com/workplace-grief.

About Institute of Professional Grief Coaching:

The Institute of Professional Grief Coaching was founded by Dora Carpenter, the brains behind the From Grief to Gratitude Coaching Program. The program has been carefully designed to provide relief from emotional distress to an affected individual. The program aims to show them how to be aware of the pitfalls of grief and how to avoid them. They are also guided on how to understand and acknowledge their painful emotions and take the right steps to accept the loss. The From Grief to Gratitude Coach Certification Program trains and certifies grief coaches and is accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF).

Contact Details:

Name: Dora Carpenter

Email: info@fromgrieftogratitude.com

Company: Institute of Professional Grief Coaching

Phone: 1-202-617-2570

Address: 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Suite 400

City: Washington

State: DC

Country: United States

Website: www.workplacegriefworkshops.com

