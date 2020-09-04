WBAT Safety Introduces Faith Technologies as Most Recent Subscriber

Leesburg, VA, September 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- WBAT Safety is proud to introduce Faith Technologies as the most recent ASAP facilitation services subscriber and subscriber of the Platform+Support program.

Faith Technologies, Inc. was established in 1972 and has become an energy expert and national leader in electrical planning, engineering, design and installation services. With a dedicated investment in technology as well as strategic project consulting and process engineering, Faith Technologies leads industry change and drives productivity, value, and safety.

WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to their fullest potential.

WBAT Safety’s contract with the FAA is managed by Cypher, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with more than 60 years of combined IT Outsourcing and IT Service Management experience. Cypher provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable WBAT Safety to succeed at its daily mission, specifically in the functional area of Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD).

Any organization can utilize the WBAT platform to collect, process, and analyze safety reports, conduct audits, and identify as well as manage risk. To learn more, visit www.wbatsafety.com.

