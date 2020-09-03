Chooze Hire CEO Kishore Pallapothu's Efforts to Improve the Lives of Low-Wage Workers Seem to be Working

Chooze Hire's fierce determination to improve the lives of low-wage workers has been making a great difference to make the world a better place.

Cupertino, CA, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hailing from Cupertino, CA, Pallapothu’s fields of specialization include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Application Security, Cloud Infrastructure, Mobile Infrastructure, Computer Vision, and applications that are based around technology in the areas of Real Estate and Construction. While being an entrepreneur and an investor in the aforementioned fields Pallapothu, CEO of Chooze Hire, has proven himself to be much more than just a tech genius.

Not only has he gained lots of praise for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his contribution to supporting those who are poorly paid. A bright future of work for low-wage workers begins with quickly recognizing the need to help low-wage workers and Kishore was quick to realize the same. In his view, if the low wage workers are given the opportunity to learn new IT skills, they will be empowered enough to enter the high-wage job market.

Having been engaged with various non-profit organizations and other self volunteering initiatives, Kishore has been actively trying to improve the lives of lesser privileged communities and low wage workers, especially in the times of COVID-19. He does his bit by volunteering for SkillWiki - a non profit engaged in helping millions of people upgrade their skillset.

Pallapothu says, “When we look at underpaid workers around us, we see people out there who are trying to make their ends meet somehow. They go to work every day to earn as much as they can (despite the fact that they are poorly paid) so that they are able to support their families. I feel that everyone including the business community, the public, and the government should join hands and make efforts to uplift the small wage earning section of the society. Proper and effective measures need to be taken in order to up their skill set and help them grow better.”

The Impact of COVID-19 on Low Salary Workers

Everybody appears to be strong in the face of this pandemic. Right from cashiers, hosts, farmworkers, ticket takers and medical aides, COVID-19 has hit everyone. Millions of people have lost their jobs and have been left unemployed with little or almost no means to help themselves or their families. There have been concerns regarding the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the mental health of these professionals.

The underlying reason for this has been the fact that these people have a low skill set which is quite easy to replace. If their skills are honed, they will be able to vouch for better jobs, earn more, and take better care of their families.

Neither the current young nor the people in the middle years of their lives, or just about anybody in the world could have anticipated the current pandemic situation. Without a doubt, the current health crises have taken the world by the storm. The number of coronavirus cases continue to increase and the unemployment graph seems to be on the rise. As a result, the public has been hit financially and socially, which is further taking a toll on their physical and mental health.

Pallapothu further stated that, “While trying to extend help to rebuild the business and help them keep running, we must not forget the workers who help us grow in the first place. These people are our real heroes and it is the need of the hour to reach out to those who have borne the brunt of pay cuts, have been fired from their jobs, and help them get better opportunities in the long run.”

For more information about Kishore’s support and initiatives during these difficult times under the pandemic, it is recommended to contact him directly or to reach out to his offices and get connected.

