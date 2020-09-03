Presentation Guild convenes panel of industry experts to share what's next in format, technology, skills, etc. Experts include Sandy Johnson, Nancy Duarte, Patti Sanchez, Dr. Nick Morgan, Peter Arvai, Cliff Atkinson, Ken Molay, Yulia Barnakova, Dr. Alberto Cairo and John Ramilow.

Cincinnati, OH, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Presentation Guild released its white paper, “The Future of Presentations in a Virtual World,” capturing the predictions and recommendations of industry experts.

“The world of work has changed. We wanted to hear from people who are at the forefront of presentations - design, speaking, technology - to talk about what’s next, and how communicators can prepare,” said Sandy Johnson, former President of the Presentation Guild and white paper contributor. “This project fits within the core purpose of the Presentation Guild: providing resources and a community for professionals who design and deliver presentations.”

The group met in May to talk about how the pandemic and virtual working have changed presenting by accelerating many of the trends already underway. Beyond discussing what’s next, they shared insight on how presenters can develop their skills to prepare for these evolving priorities. Industry experts provided tips and techniques that can immediately improve performance.

Key themes from “The Future of Presentations in a Virtual World” include:

Virtual presenting is here to stay - why demand for capabilities will grow even when people return to offices

What’s next in presentation technology - from collaboration tools to holographic telepresence

Higher bar for presenting virtually - greater need to engage audiences

Authenticity more important than coming across as too “polished”

Recommendations on how to immediately improve your virtual presentation

“The Future of Presentations in a Virtual World” is available for free to members and to those who sign up at the Presentation Guild site https://presentationguild.org/future-of-presentations/. The white paper is one of hundreds of resources available to Presentation Guild members to improve their design and communication skills, learning from experts and one another through author book chats, instructional webinars, and a dedicated Slack channel.

Experts on the panel included Sandy Johnson, former President of the Presentation Guild; Nancy Duarte, Founder and CEO of Duarte Inc. and her colleague and CSO at Duarte Inc Patti Sanchez; Dr. Nick Morgan, communication expert, keynote speaker and author; Peter Arvai, Co-Founder and CEO of Prezi; Cliff Atkinson, communication expert, keynote speaker and author; Ken Molay, President of Webinar Success; Yulia Barnakova, Digital and Innovation Consultant, Visual Communication Futurist at Heidrick & Struggles; Dr. Alberto Cairo, Professor and Knight Chair of Visual Journalism, Data Visualization and Infographics at the University of Miami; and John Rahmlow, Webinar Expert and Presentation Guild Director.

About the Presentation Guild

The Presentation Guild promotes the presentation design and production industry as a profession, recognizes the skills and expertise of presentation creation specialists, and provides opportunities for members to expand their knowledge and abilities. To learn more about membership and sponsorship, visit https://presentationguild.org/

