Stange Law Firm, PC Announces Several Key Promotions Within the Firm

Stange Law Firm, PC announced the expansion of their leadership with promotion of two new Partners, a new Senior Partner and a new Partner/General Counsel for the firm.

Clayton, MO, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stange Law Firm, PC is excited to announce the promotion of several key members of their firm. Attorneys Tina L. Cox, Andrew J. Rankin, and Regina L.L. Wells have all been promoted to Partner at Stange Law Firm, PC, while attorney Kelly M. Davidzuk has been elevated to Senior Partner. Wells will also serve as General Counsel for the firm. Stange Law Firm, PC celebrates the hard work and dedication of these employees.

Since their founding in 2007, the divorce lawyers Stange Law Firm has had one purpose: to commit the firm to the practice of divorce and family law and to provide men and women with the responsive, diligent and communicative representation they deserve when facing these matters. They have since continued to grow and now have 21 offices located throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and Oklahoma, serving robust areas such as the St. Louis Metropolitan area, the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, Columbia, Springfield, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and beyond. When facing a difficult or an emotional family law or divorce related matter, Stange Law Firm, PC can provide their clients guidance through the process.

Overland Park Family Law Attorney Tina L. Cox joined Stange Law Firm in 2019 as a Senior Associate Attorney with over 18 years of experience in family and domestic law. Since 2019, she has ascended to the role of Team Leader Attorney and then to Senior Team Leader Attorney, helping manage the West Region of the firm in Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, Springfield (MO), Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Topeka. She has a strong educational background, having graduated from the University of Kansas with both a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor. As a Partner, Cox will provide her clients with compassion and empathy to help guide them through their family law matter. She has worked tirelessly to continue her growth, and she is now Lead Counsel Rated for Divorce Law and a trained Mediator. Cox participates in several volunteer activities to help her community, including volunteering for the YMCA, volunteering for a Low-Income Tax Clinic, and acting as a Den Leader for both the Girl and Boy Scouts of America.

Belleville Illinois Divorce Lawyer Andrew J. Rankin began his career with Stange Law Firm in 2015, when he was hired on as an Associate Attorney. Through his hard work and diligence, he has been promoted several times over the last 5 years. In his latest role with the firm, he served as a Senior Team Leader Attorney assisting clients while managing the firm’s Illinois office locations. Rankin earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois School of Law in Carbondale, Illinois, after which he gained experience working for the Office of the State’s Attorney for Madison County, Illinois. He will always have the best interest of his clients in mind, as indicated by his position on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars’ list for Family Law by Illinois Super Lawyers Magazine. He has been Lead Counsel Rated for Family Law since 2016, an acknowledgment of his experience, peer recommendations, and spotless disciplinary record.

St. Louis Divorce Attorney Regina L.L. Wells has been tapped to serve not only as a Partner at Stange Law Firm, PC, but also as General Counsel for the firm. She initially joined Stange Law Firm, PC in 2016 as a Senior Associate Attorney and shortly after was promoted to be a Team Leader Attorney for the firm’s Missouri offices. Prior to joining the firm, she earned her Juris Doctor from University of Missouri – Columbia School of Law, and worked at a firm where she represented both individuals and businesses in complex litigation and appellate matters. She has an impressive background in civil and family law, risk management, insurance law, class action suits, and investigative work. Wells has several notable accolades, including her exhaustive list of published works and seminars given over her legal career. She has presented seminars for the Missouri Bar, The National Business Institute, and myLawCLE. Always striving to be in the best position to serve her clients, Wells is a trained Mediator and also Lead Counsel Rated for Divorce and Family Law, a nod to her significant experience and clean disciplinary history.

St. Louis Family Lawyer Kelly M. Davidzuk has an extended tenure with Stange Law Firm, PC, having joined the firm in 2011. After completing her Juris Doctorate from the Appalachian School of Law in Virginia, she joined Stange Law Firm as an Associate Attorney, and from there has ascended through the ranks, becoming a Senior Associate Attorney, a Team Leader Attorney, and then a Regional Team Leader Attorney for the firm. Most recently she has worked as a Partner, managing the Central Region of Stange Law Firm, including the offices in Clayton, Ellisville, Union, Columbia, and Springfield (MO). She has expanded her reach into Kansas and Oklahoma, obtaining licenses in both states. Davidzuk continues to grow and give back to the legal community, routinely conducting CLE seminars through the National Business Institute. She has received several awards from organizations such as Lead Counsel, the National Advocates, and the National Academy of Family Law attorneys. Among these honors, Davidzuk has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. On top of these impressive accolades, Davidzuk is also a certified Mediator and Collaborative Law Attorney, serving as Treasurer for the Missouri Collaborative Institute.

Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Stange Law Firm, PC and Kirk Stange are responsible for the content. Headquarters office: 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, MO 63105.

Contact Information:

Stange Law Firm, PC

Kevin Fowler

855-805-0595

Contact via Email

https://www.stangelawfirm.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820420

Press Release Distributed by PR.com