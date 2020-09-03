Gebhart Campaign Supports Teachers with First FDA Approved Clear Masks

Endorsed Democratic candidate for Ward 9 of the Warwick City Council, Vinny Gebhart, has donated clear face masks to the Warwick Teachers Union to support teachers in the classroom during COVID-19.

Warwick, RI, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Endorsed Democratic candidate for Ward 9 of the Warwick City Council, Vinny Gebhart, has donated the first set of FDA approved clear face masks to the Warwick Teachers Union to support teachers in the classroom during COVID-19. Masks are required for both teachers and students this school year due to the pandemic but present challenges to learning in a traditional classroom environment. ClearMasks have enormous potential for improving communication for teachers and may be especially useful for special needs classrooms.

“We are fortunate to have phenomenal teachers here in Warwick who are stepping up to meet the enormous challenges of COVID-19, I’m very proud my campaign has been able to donate some innovative PPE technology to the teachers in support of the critical work they do.” - Vinny Gebhart

Improving Warwick public schools is a central piece of Gebhart’s City Council campaign platform. Gebhart believes in a combination of innovation and investment to bring positive change to the school system, he draws on extensive experience as a technology executive and non profit board member to enact large scale, long term improvements. Gebhart has the endorsement of the Warwick Teachers Union.

About Vinny: https://gebhartforwarwick.com/meet-vinny-gebhart/

Additional Information on ClearMask: https://www.theclearmask.com/faq

