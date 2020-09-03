Follow the exciting misadventures of the worst Sicarios ever (according to one observer) as every decision they make, takes them on a collision course with destiny.

McAllen, TX, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This gripping adventure will take you on the most unforgettable journey through secret spaceports in India to experimental rocket facilities in South Texas and the International Space Station. This exciting misadventure of the worst Sicarios ever (according to one observer) as every decision they make, takes them on a collision course with destiny. Follow along as they inadvertently become the earth's last line of defense as they face the world's most treacherous terrorists.

"Nice scenes and textured moments that we all experience from time to time, but don't recognize as they happen. Sicarionauts gives you moments like these through realistic characters but within outstanding and unexpected circumstances." - Tony D., Amazon Reviewer

Another reviewer called the book "a rollercoaster with characters that you need to read to believe. Sci-Fun adventure with a twist!" - Mark D., Amazon Reviewer

The well-respected reviewer the "Laptiast" said:

"The plot is strong, centered on a goal. Each chapter connects as though climbing a ladder to a climactic resolution. And what a climax it is. The story has one of the most unique and remembered endings I've ever read. When I reached the last chapter, I found myself re-reading the final scene several times because it left me bewildered. In sum, I did not expect it, and that's good because I felt amazement and also accomplishment." - Laptiast - (laptiast.com)

About the Author

Anthony Acosta was a successful creative director for both Fox and Univision for over 14 years. With a background in Information Technology and extensive experience as an independent consultant with a penchant for creative problem-solving. This aspie and geek is a lifelong fan of the Science Fiction genre. He is currently writing the second and third installments to the sicarionauts.

Kennedy Media Group

1820 Fordham

McAllen, TX 78504

956-867-8088

information@kennedymedia.com

https://kennedymedia.com

Pages: 172

Fiction: Science fiction

Trade paperback: 978-1-73557-820-0 / $19.99

eBook: 978-1-73557-821-7 / $4.99

Available through booksellers worldwide

Visit https://sicarionauts.com for more details.

Contact Information:

Kennedy Media Group

Anthony Acosta

956-867-8088

Contact via Email

https://kennedymedia.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/820413

Press Release Distributed by PR.com