Schmidt Public Affairs Named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List

Alexandria, VA, September 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Schmidt Public Affairs (SPA), a leading boutique healthcare media and communications agency located in the D.C. metropolitan area, has been named to PRNEWS' 2020 Agency Elite Top 100 List. The prestigious designation spotlights the nation’s most innovative and strategic PR firms of the year.

“We are honored to be named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List," said John Schmidt, Founder and President of SPA. “Receiving this recognition affirms our team’s ability to navigate and adapt to the ever-changing communications and health policy landscapes, while achieving success for our clients. We’re proud of the unique and enduring relationships we have cultivated with clients across the healthcare continuum since our founding in 2004.”

The list includes agencies of all sizes, ranging from small, specialized firms to global organizations with vast client portfolios. Applicants were judged on more than a dozen criteria, including ways they have helped clients navigate a difficult communications landscape amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the announcement, SPA was recognized for its successful work in the biotechnology communication space, as well as its growing portfolio of service offerings – including professionally produced videos that educate key constituencies about complex health policy topics.

The announcement comes shortly after SPA received top prizes as part of Ragan Communications PR Daily’s 2020 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards. SPA won the highest honors in two categories: Marketing Campaign and Public Affairs Campaign. In addition, SPA received honorable mentions in the categories of Healthcare Marketing Campaign and Media Relations Campaign.

Schmidt Public Affairs (SPA) is an award-winning, boutique healthcare public affairs firm located just outside our nation’s capital in Alexandria, VA. SPA specializes in representation of clients in the health care delivery, health policy, health economics and health product manufacturing spaces. SPA’s clients reflect the diversity of the sector and include patient advocacy nonprofits, provider and manufacturer associations, coalitions and corporate providers. Other areas of expertise include media relations, media writing (healthcare, health policy, science and mainstream), social and digital media, grassroots advocacy, corporate communications and crisis communications.

