Sound Payments Petro Solutions Partners with Freedom Electronics, Working to Enable EMV at the Pump for More Stations

Sound Payments is partnering with Freedom Electronics to bring EMV to more stations nationwide and helping prevent fraud before the April 2021 deadline.

Jacksonville, FL, September 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sound Payments, a multi-channel technology company and Freedom Electronics, a provider of parts for fuel dispensers, point of sale systems and automatic tank gauges, are partnering to bring a retrofit option that enables EMV at the pump to more than 35,000 sites in the U.S.

“Freedom Electronics’ mission is to provide solutions that maximize the customer’s investment while providing the service contractor a fair margin on the sale and installation of parts and equipment. By adding a high value, easy-to-install EMV solution to our product portfolio, price conscious customers will finally have a cost-effective solution to be EMV compliant, leveraging their existing dispenser investment,” said Patrick Jeitler, president & CEO of Freedom Electronics.

Freedom’s mission perfectly aligns with the goals of Sound Easy Pump -- leveraging technology to lead the way in providing better, cost-effective solutions for existing equipment at stations while being easy to do business with. With the need in the industry and the April 2021 deadline to enable EMV at the pump, Sound Easy Pump provides a more affordable solution to retrofit pumps to enable EMV.

“Sound Payments’ Petro Channel is thriving as we work to provide a solution that is desperately needed in the petroleum industry to enable EMV at the pump,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Many stations can’t afford a full pump replacement, and we are proud to partner with reputable companies like Freedom to help deliver a better solution.”

Sound Easy Pump™ supports QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, MSR, EMV chip and PIN, NFC for Apple Pay and Google Pay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and includes a built-in security camera. The device is simple to install with only one cord for power.

Sound Easy Pump eliminates the need to purchase new pumps and close stations during installation. The direct-to-processor transaction connection uses point-to-point encryption so it is more secure and will eliminate many types of fraud that are common today. In addition, the platform is flexible so it can easily support future innovations.

Freedom Electronics is a trusted supplier and supporter of new and expertly remanufactured parts that ensure uninterrupted revenue generation while minimizing costly downtime. They proudly work with PEI Distributors and Service Contractors to ensure safe installation and first-time fixes. Freedom has recently expanded from the 21,000 square foot facility by adding another 20,000 sq. ft. facility.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments is a multi-channel, diversified technology company that creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments, petroleum and financial services industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit www.soundpayments.com.

About Freedom Electronics

For more than 20 years, Freedom Electronics has been the trusted source for new and rebuilt fuel dispenser, POS, and Automatic Tank Gauge spare parts. Customers choose Freedom as their preferred supplier due to excellent customer service, accurate fulfillment of orders and maximum equipment uptime. Top PEI distributors are attracted by the high quality of parts at attractive prices and stay loyal because Freedom is easy to do business with and offers value-added services unique to the industry.

