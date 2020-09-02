The author is a FIDE Master who in the book analyzes 119 of his most exciting chess battles, and shares some of his unique discoveries at the chessboard. The book contains many exhilarating games with Grandmasters, International Masters, and other champions. Also included are unique articles showing a missed win in a previous World Championship and one of the top theoretical novelties.

Newport Beach, CA, September 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- For nearly forty years, FIDE Master David Lucky has been playing great players from around the world in chess tournaments. Along the way, he has won several Brilliancy Prize games, in addition to many other exciting games against Grandmasters, International Masters and other champions.

This book is a specially selected collection of 119 of his best games. Included are wins against many top Grandmasters, including six-time US Chess Champion Walter Browne. There are plenty of creative attacking games and amazing combinations that were published in various chess magazines and newspaper columns.

The book also includes an article about David’s discovery of a "missed win" from a World Championship Match, together with another article about David’s discovery of a powerful move in a popular opening that was voted one of the best new opening ideas of the year.

This book should delight any intermediate or better chess player. Details about this book and wholesale opportunities can be found on the website at: www.chessvillains.com

