Tammie E. Ward Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Cordova, TN, September 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tammie E. Ward of Cordova, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of non-profit mentoring and mental health programs. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Tammie E. Ward

Tammie E. Ward has over five years’ experience. As the executive director and owner of Seed House, Inc., she is responsible for working with children and their families and helping those with developmental disorders and mental illness. Tammie educates parents and schools to help with diagnoses, resources, and programs.

The Seed House Mentoring program in Memphis, Tennessee works with youth, teens and their families who have been in trouble in the home and school. Seed House Mentoring program aims to educate youth, teens and families who have no structure, self-esteem, anxiety, angry, bi-weekly, twice a week or monthly visitations in their homes or at our business location. Seed House Mentoring program is a client-centered program for youth ages 5-18 who are at risk of arrest, behavior problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities but are served through therapeutic and family-focused intervention rather than facing criminal prosecution. It offers an intensive client-centered, trauma-informed program that focuses on the community, youth, teens and family services while addressing issues related to racial and ethnic disparity. Seed House Mentoring sets youth, teens and their families up for success by providing services that work to resolve the underlying causes of their misbehavior. They provide mentoring programs, parent advocacy academy, school workshops led by our Certified Family Support Specialist and mentors.

Tammie is a Certified Family Support Specialist and is currently a candidate for her A.A.S in Social Work from Southwest Tennessee Community College and a B.S. in Applied Behavioral Analysis from Capella University. She began her career In September of 2017, by helping seven children and their mother. The family was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anger disorder, anxiety, ADHD, learning disability autism, and developmental delay. In her spare time, Tammie enjoys spending time with her family, going to the spa, and travel.

For further information, please contact https://seedhouseinc.org.

