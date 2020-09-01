Principled Technologies Studies Diagnosing and Resolving Hard Drive Issues in Dell Laptops with ProSupport Plus & Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology

In hands-on testing, the two Dell laptop support solutions detected a failed hard drive and automatically ordered a replacement, while support solutions for competitor laptops did not.

Durham, NC, September 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The sudden failure of a laptop component such as a hard drive can be very disruptive for a user. If a laptop support solution can detect a failed component and automatically order a replacement, rather than requiring the user to contact technical support, the user experience can be much smoother and easier.

Principled Technologies (PT) performed hands-on testing of Dell commercial and consumer laptops, along with laptops from HP and Lenovo. The commercial Dell laptop had Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist, and the consumer Dell laptop had Dell Premium Support Plus with SupportAssist, while the laptops from HP and Lenovo had equivalent support plans. Engineers at PT took a hard drive they knew to have failed, installed it in each laptop, and observed the behavior of the laptop support solutions. Both Dell support solutions detected the failed drive in the Dell laptops, notified both Dell and PT (the end-user) about the issue, and ordered a replacement drive. The support solutions in the HP and Lenovo laptops required more time and steps on the part of the user to resolve the issue, including contacting technical support for the vendors.

According to the consumer laptop report, “In our hands-on tests of top-tier service plans from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, Dell Premium Support Plus with SupportAssist technology required the least amount of time and effort to correctly diagnose our hardware issue and set us on the path to resolution. The time and effort you save with Dell Premium Support Plus could mean less stress and worry as you get back to using your device.”

To learn more, read the commercial laptop comparison report at http://facts.pt/ddv0ne9 and the consumer laptop comparison report at http://facts.pt/85eg1g2.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800586

Press Release Distributed by PR.com