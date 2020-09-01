Eye Candy Creations USA and FUBU Announce Partnership

Atlanta, GA, September 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eye Candy Creations USA and FUBU announce their partnership for the design, development, production and worldwide distribution of FUBU FRAMES, a sunglasses and optical collection.

The first release under this exclusive partnership were the new FUBU Frames Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which combines the latest runway looks with the color trends of the season, FUBU Frames feature an array of Mazzuchelli Italian acetates, high-end metals, unique constructions and vibrant custom tinted lenses all with back-side anti-reflective coatings.

The new collection is currently in distribution.

With this important addition to its portfolio, Eye Candy Creations USA continues to strengthen its leadership in the high-end eyewear segment, as the only black owned eye wear designer, distributor and manufacturer and now Licensor with a longstanding history in luxury and lifestyle spearheaded by CEO, Tiffany Mcintosh.

“My husband and I are beyond honored to be able to own the License to such an iconic & historic brand. They could’ve chosen anyone to design and distribute their brand, but they chose US,” says Tiffany McIntosh, CEO of Eye Candy Creations USA.

FUBU is more than a fashion brand, it is a lifestyle. Inspired by the lives of everyday people innovating for survival, to be heard, FUBU FRAMESwas designed for strong, ambitious, game changers who embrace individual style as a birthright. The FUBU Frame is a mix of function and fashion, these new styles all share close focus on comfort, style and resistance. The FUBU Frames launch collection flaunts a range of features, from distinctive design details to contrasting colors, accompanied by dynamic, lightweight designs easily offering custom solutions to complement every face. The FUBU Frames collection retails from $149 to $195.

CEO of FUBU, Daymond John is ecstatic about Eye Candy Creations, saying, “Thank you Tiffany and the entire Eye Candy Creations team for the great work you are doing with the new FUBU eyewear collection and our collaboration. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we will do together.”

For updates and to learn more about the FUBU FRAMES Eyewear Collection by Eye Candy Creations USA, please log onto https://eyecandycreations.us.

About Eye Candy Creations USA, LLC

Eye Candy Creations USA has a global wholesale distribution network covering more than 6000 stores. The company is dedicated to developing celebrity branded eyewear collections and private label eyewear collections. The first of which was their “Cynthia Bailey Eyewear” Collection created for Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey which was launched in partnership with Menizzi Italy Eyewear. The collection was rolled into major retailers such as Ross, TJMaxx, Marshalls, Burlington Coat, Bonton’s, Macy’s Backstage and online via the QVC network.

Eye Candy Creations focuses on creating collections that can tell stories with deeply rooted meanings. The achievement of high standards in quality reflects Eye Candy Creations strong technical and manufacturing expertise, the result of so many years of experience and their constant commitment to technological innovation, style and design, the study of changing consumer trends and the interpretation of fashion trends.

