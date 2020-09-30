Tenpo selects Paygilant to Provide Chileans Robust Digital Fraud Prevention and Enhanced Customer Experience

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide maximum security to its users, Tenpo has recently closed an alliance with Paygilant, a world leader in authentication and prevention of digital fraud. Paygilant will secure Tenpo's signature protection system, while improving the user's experience.

Tenpo is the first and only fintech prepaid card issuer in Chile, which provides its clients with bill payments, transfers and deposits, top-up prepaid services and withdrawals. Tenpo selected the Paygilant solution because it provides robust mobile fraud prevention, without impacting the user's experience.

"We selected Paygilant because it is designed for the financial industry and we believe that they actively meet the security challenges that exist today," said Fernando Araya, CEO of Tenpo. Araya stressed the importance of the Paygilant platform stating that it "Enables us to offer the highest security standards to our clients, maintaining ourselves as leaders in fintech financial technological development. The new forms of account fraud are a reality, so we must be prepared, without affecting the experience of our clients. Financial institutions must provide powerful protection signals to their clients against possible threats."

Paygilant's solution is designed for fintechs that require fraud prevention, without compromising the user's experience. Paygilant enables financial applications like Tenpo to attain customers trust, accelerate growth and prevent money loss. "We are honored to be trusted by such an innovative and forward-thinking organization," said Ziv Cohen, CEO of Paygilant.

Paygilant supports Tenpo's mission to redefine the LATAM financial services market, providing a secure, complete, seamless customer experience.

About Paygilant

Paygilant is a revolutionary frictionless digital banking and payments anti-fraud company. Its solution is designed to eliminates the trade-off between strong fraud prevention, frictionless authentication, and user privacy.

For more information you can visit: https://www.paygilant.com

About Tenpo

Tenpo was established with the notion of democratizing finance through technology. Regulated by the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF), the same entity that oversees the large traditional banks in Chile, Tenpo seeks to transform the financial environment into a more efficient and fairer system. The Tenpo application allows customers to manage their finances from their mobile device quickly, easily, and safely.

Through the Tenpo platform a customer can make transactions abroad, make phone recharges and pay bills for all kinds of basic services.

For more information you can visit: https://tenpo.cl/

