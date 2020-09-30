Ambry Hill Technologies' Cloud-Based Aviation RFQ and Quote Management Platform, VistaQuote, Deployed to Enhance Mitchell Aircraft's Aviation Distribution and Repair Administration Activities

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambry Hill Technologies announced today that Mitchell Aircraft has fully deployed and integrated VistaQuote to improve operational efficiency and shorten customer response times.

Cloud-based and fully mobile compatible, VistaQuote automatically processes inbound Requests for Quotes (RFQs) from all aviation marketplaces, providing the sales team at Mitchell Aircraft a single integrated platform to review and respond to customer requests.

"Traditional email messaging has served our sales team well these past 30 years, though solely using email for managing inbound RFQs is clunky and inefficient. Our sales team uses VistaQuote to automate RFQ gathering, distribution, and association of real-time business system information, optimizing our sales team workflow and speed of service to our customers," said Doug Sebion President, Mitchell Aircraft.

"Additionally, when an RFQ is quoted, the transaction is automatically created inside our existing business software. Even when managing RFQs and quotes through the VistaQuote Mobile app, the experience is reliable and equally impressive. The biggest benefit we gain overall is avoiding manual data entry," Sebion continued, "The fact that we can seamlessly roll an RFQ into a quote and send it out in less than half the time as before is huge. The money saved through efficiency alone is quite impressive."

Using VistaQuote has empowered Mitchell Aircraft to fundamentally re-energize operational efficiency in the office. So far this year, it has processed more than 50,000 RFQs using VistaQuote.

About Mitchell Aircraft Spares:

For over 30 years, Mitchell Aircraft has been providing the world's airlines, cargo operators and MROs with quality aircraft parts and a level of service unlike any other. Founded in 1987, our companies have grown to become among the largest and most respected independent global parts distributors in the industry. We have worked hard to create a company culture that employees want to be part of and continue investing in ways to keep up with the ever-changing marketplace. This allows us to help our customers stay in step with developments in supply chain and inventory management and give them a high level of confidence in our ability to deliver on our commitments.

About Ambry Hill Technologies:

One of aviation's fastest-growing software companies, Ambry Hill provides SaaS (software as a service) products that are modern, sophisticated, and created by top industry experts. Ambry Hill Technologies delivers affordable, common-sense solutions that make your business more efficient in every aspect. Their suite of cloud-based and mobile applications provides your team with cutting-edge technology to improve process efficiency and increase earning potential.

