GFL Environmental Inc. Awarded Niagara Region Collection Contract

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) (TSX:GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") has been awarded the residential solid waste and recycling collection contract for part of the Niagara Region. Collection for the towns of Grimsby, Lincoln, Pelham, Thorold, Wainfleet and West Lincoln will begin on October 19, 2020. To service the contract, GFL has invested in 31 new compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks and has hired over 60 employees from the region.

"GFL is proud to be a partner to the Niagara Region and our team is excited and ready to bring our superior customer service to the community", said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "Since our inception in 2007, sustainability has been a key focus for GFL and we are committed to investing in innovative and sustainable solutions. We know that the Niagara community shares this commitment, which is why we have invested in 31 new CNG trucks to support the region in reaching its sustainability goals."

"Environmental sustainability is a priority for the Niagara Region and our partnership with GFL is one important way we are working towards reaching our sustainability goals," said Regional Chair Jim Bradley. "As a region, we are committed to doing our part to address climate change through increasing waste diversion rates, reducing our carbon footprint and driving environmental protections locally."

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 23 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

