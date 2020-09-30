MDJM LTD Announces Exclusive Sales Agent Contract for a 560-Unit, 968,000 ft2 Residential Real Estate Project in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (NASDAQ:MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJH"), an integrated real estate services company in China, announced today that it has entered into a primary real estate agency services contract (the "Contract") with Tianjin Yuanqing Investment Co., Ltd. ("Yuanqing"), a leading real estate developer in Tianjin and a wholly-owned subsidiary of a Top 500 Company of China. Pursuant to the Contract, MDJH will serve as exclusive sales agent for a 560-unit residential project (the "Project") located in Jizhou, Tianjin, branded as "the Style Series" with total construction area over 968,000 square feet.

"The Project marks the 11th project of the Style Series developed by Yuanqing and its parent company. Since 2003, the Style Series residential projects have sold thousands of units across various locations in Tianjin and received wide acclaim and many prestigious awards for their quality and design. We look forward to the success of the Project in the coming quarters," commented Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJH.

About MDJM LTD

With branch offices in Tianjin, Chengdu, Suzhou, and Yangzhou, China, MDJH provides primary real estate agency services to real estate developer clients, as well as as-needed real estate consulting and independent training services. The Company also provides tourism development services, including real estate marketing and planning services, real estate agency services, and advertisement planning services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.mdjhchina.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

