Brown Brothers Harriman Joins UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment and UN Global Compact

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United Nations General Assembly's 75th session convenes, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) is pleased to announce that it has joined both the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the United Nations Global Compact. Joining these two leading international standards-based organizations committed to integrating sustainable practices into business operations demonstrates BBH's commitment to sustainability and collaborating with other organizations to make a positive impact.

"We are pleased to have been accepted by both the UN-supported PRI and the UN Global Compact into a growing global network of like-minded organizations committed to responsible and principled business practices." said Bill Tyree, Managing Partner. "We believe this is not the time for short-term thinking. This must be a time to lean into our values, do the right thing, and to put our stakeholders first. These partnerships are significant indications of our commitment to advancing sustainability goals, which are more likely to succeed if we work together."

"We are delighted to welcome Brown Brothers Harriman as a PRI signatory," said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. "We applaud their focus on sustainability and collaboration and look forward to working with the team on their long-term commitment to ESG investment."

The UN-supported PRI is recognized as the leading international network of investors committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decision making. Becoming a signatory reflects BBH's commitment to responsible investment. BBH believes that incorporating ESG criteria in our investment process enhances our ability to manage risk and achieve our long-term investment objectives.

The UN Global Compact is a consortium of companies and organizations across the globe committed to aligning their strategies and operations with the Compact's Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take strategic action to advance broader societal goals such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The decision to join both organizations aligns with the firm's Sustainable BBH program and impact areas. With the creation of Sustainable BBH, the firm united many existing social and environmental efforts and launched several new programs to form a comprehensive firm-wide program. As the capstone of Sustainable BBH's first year, BBH published its inaugural Stewardship Report detailing the firm's relevant governance structures and our ten sustainability focus areas.

About Brown Brothers Harriman

BBH is a privately held financial institution that has been a thought leader and solutions provider for over 200 years. The firm serves individuals, families, businesses and institutions in its three business lines: Private Banking, Investment Management, and Investor Services. BBH's culture of accountability fosters deep and lasting relationships built on commitment, adaptability and trust. The company is independent, selective, and specialized by design.

BBH operates its global business out of seventeen offices located in New York, Boston, Beijing, Charlotte, Chicago, Dublin, Grand Cayman, Hong Kong, Jersey City, Kraków, London, Luxembourg, Nashville, Philadelphia, Tokyo, Wilmington and Zürich. For more information, please visit www.bbh.com.

Contact: Emily Rose

Weber Shandwick

erose@webershandwick.com

(740) 323.6260

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brown-brothers-harriman-joins-un-supported-principles-for-responsible-investment-and-un-global-compact-301140403.html

SOURCE Brown Brothers Harriman