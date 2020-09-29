Market Overview

Gryphon Technologies Wins $14M DARPA Task Order to Support Demonstration and Development of the High-Assay Low Enriched Uranium Nuclear Thermal Propulsion System

PRNewswire  
September 29, 2020 11:05am   Comments
WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Gryphon Technologies ("Gryphon"), the leading provider of digital engineering, cyber, cloud solutions, predictive analytics, and technical solutions and services to national security organizations, a $14M task order to support the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Specifically, Gryphon will support the development and demonstration of a High-Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) system. 

The new rocket will enable the U.S. military to operate spacecraft in cislunar space, which is the region outside Earth's atmosphere and extending out to just beyond the Moon's orbit.  "A successfully demonstrated NTP system will provide a leap-ahead in space propulsion capability, allowing agile and rapid transit over vast distances as compared to present propulsion approaches," said Dr. Tabitha Dodson, Gryphon's Chief Engineer on the support team and a national expert in NTP systems.

"Gryphon is committed to providing high-end technical solutions to our nation's most critical national security challenges," said P.J. Braden, CEO of Gryphon. "We are proud to support DRACO and the development and demonstration of NTP, a significant technological advancement in efforts to achieve cislunar space awareness."

About Gryphon Technologies
Gryphon Technologies Inc. is a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, cyber, cloud solutions, predictive analytics and technical solutions and services to national security organizations.  From science and technology, research and development, to design, to construction, to operations and sustainment, to decommissioning and disposal; our experience across this spectrum informs our approach to each stage, allowing us to deliver maximum value to our customers in each of our engagements. For more information, please visit www.GryphonTechnologies.com.  

MEDIA CONTACT
Courtney Walker
(202) 617-2073
Courtney.Walker@GryphonTechnologies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gryphon-technologies-wins-14m-darpa-task-order-to-support-demonstration-and-development-of-the-high-assay-low-enriched-uranium-nuclear-thermal-propulsion-system-301140093.html

SOURCE Gryphon Technologies

