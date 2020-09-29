35 Days to Exercise Your Right - Black Voters Matter and Sony Electronics Join Forces to Empower, Educate and Activate

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Voters Matter (BVM), the community organization whose purpose is to increase civic engagement and build community power and representation in often-marginalized Black communities nationwide, and Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the creation of a new alliance. The multi-faceted work will initially focus on increasing the ranks of volunteers to support voter registration and turnout, and may grow to include additional elements such as collaboration on social justice initiatives, policy education, and a speaker series.

"This partnership with Sony helps us broaden the reach of our many important initiatives like voter registration, policy advocacy, training and more, so we can help Black communities have an even stronger positive impact on the country," said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, and the 2020-2021 American Democracy Fellow at Harvard University's Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History. "Our most immediate need is to mobilize and educate voters in this upcoming election. We are excited to partner with Sony to mobilize new voters at the local level. Because of this partnership with Sony it will help us to continue the work we're doing in an impactful way, we're proud to announce this important relationship."

Sony's support for BVM and other important organizations stems from Sony's $100 million "Global Social Justice Fund," which stands firmly against discrimination everywhere, and supports social justice and anti-racist initiatives globally. Support is directed toward increasing activities focused on empowerment, specifically targeting one of the most marginalized populations in the nation, the African-American community.

"At Sony we place the highest value on, and seek to elevate inclusion and diversity of every kind, in thought, conversation and action," stated Mike Fasulo, President and COO, Sony Electronics, Inc. "We firmly support Black Voters Matter and other powerful grassroots organizations, and are glad to debut our partnership, as we actively work together to empower others."

To take action, donate, learn about your state's resources, or find another way to get involved with Black Voters Matter, visit the organization's website here.

About Black Voters Matter

Black Voters Matter (BVM) firmly believes that voting and electoral organizing is one way to build power, yet does not measure its success on electoral "wins." BVM strongly believes that in order to truly build power, we must begin to redefine what a "win" is. BVM believes in centering a community-defined agenda and process by which a community implements that agenda. With this in mind, BVM seeks to increase the capacity of community-based organizations working on a wide range of issues from mass incarceration to gentrification, from healthcare to education and more. Visit https://blackvotersmatterfund.org/ for more information and to take action.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

