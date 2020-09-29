LTI Recognized as a Great Place to Work™ in the USA

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in the USA. This Certification is a significant achievement that validates employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology. This recognition confirms that 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at LTI, USA.

Areas of strength for LTI in the USA were its high scores on fairness, safety, and the management team. LTI strives to provide a culture that fosters innovation and prioritizes employee happiness and well-being.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI said, "At LTI, we place employees at the heart of our existence and encourage them to keep learning with a beginner's mind. Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ inspires us to further foster a culture of inclusion, equality, meritocracy and collaboration that allows every LTIte to perform at their very best."

"We congratulate LTI, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

