Gold Mining Company Buscar Begins Crushing Ore at Treasure Canyon Mining Site

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (CGLD) announced today that the Company will begin crushing ore this week as mining and milling equipment continues to arrive on site.

President Thomas Heathman stated, "Things have settled down considerably from the wildfire activity in Plumas County and our team is excited to announce that we will begin crushing ore this week. The equipment we already have on site will allow us to begin crushing ore this week as we anticipate all of the additional mining and milling equipment arriving in the coming weeks."

Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More information on the 200 acre property, maps, drawings, assays and an appraisal of the mineral reserves can all be found at the company website, https://BuscarCompany.com

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "We can't tell you enough how excited we are as a team to finally reach production status even if on a small scale. This twelve tons of ore that are ready to be crushed should give us a realistic glimpse into the future of our mining efforts at Treasure Canyon. This initial run will go through smelting and will be sent to the refinery and from there, we look forward to reporting the results to you. We will also take pictures and videos over the coming weeks documenting our activity and will upload to our website as soon as we can. We can't thank you enough for the months of support that it took to get us to this point and we look forward to speaking with you again soon."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. https://www.buscarcompany.com/forward-looking-statements

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum and the Company's Twitter page https://twitter.com/BuscarCompany for additional information and updates.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

info@buscarcompany.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-mining-company-buscar-begins-crushing-ore-at-treasure-canyon-mining-site-301139532.html

SOURCE Buscar Company