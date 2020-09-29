Hexaware Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Earns Advanced Certification for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, one of the fastest growing next-generation digital transformation partners, today announced that it has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). Hexaware has also earned the Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure.

Hexaware successfully achieved the Azure Expert MSP designation through a rigorous third-party audit by demonstrating depth of knowledge and proficiency across their Azure capabilities. The Azure Expert MSP program recognizes Hexaware's investment in resources, training, and technology and their ability to successfully enable digital transformation for their customers globally. Similarly, Hexaware's endorsement from Microsoft for Advanced Specialization in Data Warehouse Migration to Azure was through an external audit.

To provide accelerated, smarter and cost effective solutions, Hexaware leverages its AMAZE™ product suite consisting of AMAZE™ for Infrastructure for automated lift and shift migration, AMAZE™ for Data and AI for migrating on-premise data landscape (covering database and datawarehouse), AMAZE™ for Apps for containerization and replatforming applications, and AMAZE™ for Manage for automated cloud management, providing significant cost, time and effort savings. The platforms automate the entire lifecycle of cloud transformation, right from discovery and assessment to next-gen cloud operations. The platforms are built on well-defined frameworks, policies, blueprints, and guidelines.

"Hexaware is extremely proud to have been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP along with the Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure," said Ashok Harris, President of Strategic Partnerships, Hexaware. He added, "It reflects our commitment towards the success of our customers by ensuring that our AMAZE™ platform, people capabilities and processes exceed the highest standards set in the industry. Our proprietary platform AMAZETM for Data & AI, automates the migration from legacy data warehouse appliances, data pipeline and data visualization layers, with over 70% automation. Hexaware is well-poised to help our customers re-imagine data on the cloud and enable them in their digital transformation initiatives."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. said, "Hexaware has demonstrated its Microsoft Azure expertise and commitment to service excellence, positioning them to deliver value-driven results for customers. We are pleased to recognize Hexaware as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) and for their Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure."

