Sollum Technologies Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Allegro Acres for the installation of Its Smart Lighting Solution

Project will cover fixture installation over 4 acres of greenhouses

MONTRÉAL, QC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting in November, Sollum Technologies' unique smart LED lighting solution will be implemented at Allegro Acres, a family-owned greenhouse pepper farm operating in Southwestern Ontario for over 20 years. Their 30-acre production capacity makes them one of the major greenhouse producers in the province. Thanks to Sollum's solution, Allegro will be the first producer of greenhouse peppers during the winter period in Canada.

The key to Sollum's patented smart lighting technology is the cloud-based SUN as a Service® platform, which uses the fixture's capacity to recreate, perfect and modulate the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light with unparalleled precision. As a result, it can reproduce Southern Australia's light cycle just as it can do so for Northern France's light, which enables the cultivation of a fruit or vegetable regardless of its native climate and the location of the greenhouse.

Sollum's fully programmable technology will contribute to maximizing the use of greenhouse facilities year-round. For Gene Ingratta, President of Allegro Acres, the technology will also be a key factor in ensuring produce quality: "Up until now, we could control everything in the greenhouse, except the most important factor, the sunlight," said Gene. "With Sollum's technology, we'll finally be able to reproduce sunlight to give the plants the exact spectrum and intensity they need at any given time," he added.

For Sollum Technologies President and CEO, Louis Brun, "Our technology's adoption by a well-known player like Allegro Acres confirms the economic and environmental relevance of our technology for greenhouse producers. At this stage, we've established that our technology generates energy savings of over 30 %* and productivity increases that reach up to 40%**. Our partners also observed noteworthy improvements in produce appearance, taste and smell, not to mention longer produce shelf life - which is an important factor for the entire supply chain. Finally, given the uncertain times, we're convinced our technology can contribute to the food autonomy of the regions in which it's deployed, 365 days a year."

About Sollum Technologies

Inspired by nature, Sollum Technologies was founded in 2015 to offer greenhouse producers the only smart LED lighting solution which dynamically recreates and modulates the full spectrum of the sun's natural light. It is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development and manufacturing activities are concentrated. It works closely with its clients to create recipes adapted to the growth cycle of each product, regardless of its native climate in the world and the location of the greenhouse. Sollum's lighting solution thereby provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings, productivity and superior produce quality through a flexible, adaptive and easy-to-use application, with great respect for the environment. It was awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation Efficient Solution Label granted to only 1000 technologies in the world. For more information, visit sollumtechnologies.com, our LinkedIn or Facebook pages.

About Allegro Acres

Established in 1999, Allegro Acres is a family owned and operated greenhouse pepper production farm in Southwestern Ontario. Allegro prides itself on being an early adopter of sustainable greenhouse production practices, such as bee pollination, hydroponic installations to better control insects and facilitate more rapid growth and better efficiency, and a water recirculation system to reduce our consumption. In addition, it places workplace culture and employee well being at the heart of its value system.

For more information on Allegro Acres, please visit its grower profile on OGVG.

*Compared to HPS lighting systems / **Compared to LED lighting systems

©2020 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, LED to Nature and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies

