VNUE Signs 11-year-old Australian Guitar Prodigy Taj Farrant

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) announced today that it had signed an exclusive engagement to represent Australian guitar whiz kid Taj Farrant in North America, kicking off the company's rollout of its Artist Services division. The signing, in conjunction with Taj's manager Scott Dorsey, of Australia's Dorsey Productions, represents the next evolution of the artist-friendly company.

Taj, at just 11 years old, has already appeared on such shows as Ellen in the US, and Today and Australia's Got Talent in Australia, is a prodigy of the ages, and has been featured all over the globe in publications such as the The Daily Mail, Billboard, and the The Daily Telegraph. When he was just nine, he became the youngest artist ever to become fully endorsed by such brands as Gibson, Friedman, Kessel and others.

And, to top it all off, Taj has jammed live with major artists such as Santana, Rob Thomas, Orianthi and many more. Taj has done more in his short life than most guitarists have done in a lifetime, and he just released his first single, "Just Can't Sleep," a melodic anti-bullying anthem. Taj, like many other children who are perceived as "different," (in his words "from having dreads to playing my guitar to not being super sporty") has experienced bullying, and this song is his positive message to others to "be yourself" and don't worry about it.

"I've known Scott [Dorsey], who is assisting us grow the DiscLive business in Australia, for a number of years now," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "When we saw each other in Brisbane, Australia this past summer, I had the opportunity to see Taj perform on stage with our client Rob Thomas. I was absolutely blown away. And I can really relate to Taj. I grew up being a skinny blond kid with stringy hair, with zero talent for sports, and was bullied on a daily basis. Music and my guitar became my salvation from that."

"Taj is truly amazing, and I am super stoked to be working with Scott and fully introducing Taj to the North American market."

"I am so excited to be working with VNUE, and by far they are the best team for Taj," said manager Scott Dorsey. "Not only is their team exceptionally qualified, but their other technologies and products are appealing, in that VNUE is an artist-centric company, working hard to protect the rights of artists and songwriters. I know that Zach and his team will protect Taj and help to maximize his true potential."

Taj is working on a brand new EP, featuring a host of surprising guest stars, that will drop in the coming months. VNUE will be setting the stage of that release and will be spearheading "all things Taj" in the North American market. As part of the arrangement, VNUE will be participating in all revenues generated from these activities.

"Launching an Artist Services division has been in the works for some time and is the natural evolution of the company," said Bair. "I could not think of a more awesome artist – and human being – than Taj to kick off this effort. I sincerely look forward to working with Taj and Scott for decades, as there is no doubt that Taj has an extremely bright future."

