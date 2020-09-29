Adverty appoints The Scale Factory to drive commercialization in Asia Pacific

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) has appointed Singapore-based The Scale Factory, led by former Omnicom Group and Tapad executives, to drive commercialization in Asia Pacific by bringing Adverty's seamless in-game advertising solution to brands and media agencies in the region.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, today announces a new partnership with Singapore-based The Scale Factory to drive the commercialization and go-to-market strategies for Adverty's seamless in-game advertising solution in the APAC-region.

The Scale Factory, founded and led by Lars Bjoerge, former APAC EVP for Omnicom Group TBWA and Pierre Martenson, former Head of International Expansion for Tapad, will spearhead Adverty's footprint in Asia by establishing a growth vision, implementing go-to-market strategies and taking on the commercial leadership by directly bringing Adverty's seamless in-game advertising solution to brands, media agencies and other stakeholders in the region.

"We absolutely love what Adverty is doing to disrupt in-game advertising. With current in-game ad solutions, we are seeing more and more users reject brands that interrupt, and in some cases even destroy the gaming experience. Adverty has solved this elegantly by enabling brands to be present alongside gamers in this extremely valuable and rapidly growing consumer segment. We are thrilled to start building Adverty's footprint across APAC", says Lars Bjoerge, founder and Managing Partner at The Scale Factory.

Adverty's industry-leading in-game advertising platform was awarded the IAB UK and IAB Sweden Gold Standard certificates in 2018 and 2020 respectively and enables access to all major programmatic buy-side platforms through partnerships with PubMatic, Smaato and BidSwitch. The company recently invented and announced a new in-game brand advertising format called In-Menu™, which enables contextually relevant IAB display banner ads on menu screens in between gameplay, alongside its current In-Play™ format, which allows brands to take over billboards and other virtual outdoor sites within games.

"The future of gaming is mobile, and in APAC the future is now. With an estimated number of gamers exceeding 1.5 billion people, soon crossing $100 billion in revenues, we see APAC as an integral part of our expansion in the coming years. We have had the pleasure of following the team behind The Scale Factory for quite some time and have been deeply impressed by their very hands-on approach. We are confident that we will achieve amazing things together", explains Niklas Bakos, founder and CEO of Adverty.

The partnership is commencing on October 1st and will be rolled out in the region during Q4.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Bakos, CEO

Phone: +46 703 66 96 46

E-mail: nb@adverty.com

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 29th of September 2020.

Augment Partners AB, phone +46 8-505 65 172, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

