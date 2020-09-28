Westmount Park Investments is Retained to Provide Corporate Finance Advisory Support to Qnext Corp

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Westmount Park Investments Inc. ("Westmount Park") is excited to announce it entered a strategic agreement with Qnext Corp ("Qnext" or the "Company") to provide capital markets and corporate finance advisory services in support of Qnext's upcoming financial offering.

Qnext is the developer of FileFlex Enterprise, the world's first zero trust remote data access and sharing platform designed from the ground up to reduce cybersecurity risk and increase remote worker productivity. FileFlex Enterprise is a software-only solution requiring no additional servers, additional storage, or additional human resources and scales without cost creep. Distributed workforces can easily share data remotely in minutes, anywhere, anytime, from any device.

Under the agreement, Westmount Park will be the exclusive corporate finance advisor for Qnext as the Company positions itself to launch and scale internationally. Advisory services include the development of a capital markets roadmap, transactional due diligence, and coordination of governance and investor relations enquiries.

Romeo Di Battista Jr., Chairman and CEO of Westmount Park Investments stated:

"Qnext has a tremendous product and value proposition. We are confident FileFlex Enterprise will be the gold standard for securely sharing documents and information around the world. We are excited to be a part of the team to make this a reality. We recently launched Westmount Park specifically for these situations. We provide the strategic support required to help companies reach their full potential."

Anthony DeCristofaro, President & CEO of Qnext Corp. added:

"This is an exciting time for Qnext. We have spent years developing a highly secure way to share and access documents and data with a common sense user-friendly platform and are now ready to launch FileFlex Enterprise globally. We are positioned to disrupt the $22 billion VPN market with a zero-trust platform that is plug and play and fully integrated within Windows for the remote workforce marketplace as enterprise shifts to the Zero Trust environment."

Qnext has clients around the world and a global distribution base including well established organizations like Cibernos in Spain, Fiandeira in Brazil, TAI Solutions in Italy, VarioSecure in Japan and TowerWall in the United States. Qnext has strategic partnerships with NEC & Intel, as well as partners with Microsoft, HP Enterprise and Asus.

About Westmount Park Investments, Inc.

Westmount Park is a modern family office built on a foundation of nearly 50-years of successfully owning, running, and investing in businesses across several industries. We offer an evolution in family office structuring, while tapping into an expansive network of wealth including families of new Canadians. We capitalize on a strong management team and capable partners to provide a full spectrum of services to source, assess and execute on investment opportunities to enhance business value and returns. This innovative structure allows us to secure the highest level of expertise in investment banking, investor relations, proxy advisory, governance, and market making, among others.

